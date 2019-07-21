Christie Brinkley’s Sexy Swimsuit Throwback May Just Break Instagram

Plain and simply — Christie Brinkley looks sexy at any and every age.

Currently, the model is 65-years-old and while she has had an incredible career so far, she still continues to pose for sexy spreads — oftentimes sharing photos with fans on her Instagram page. But while the model usually posts current and sexy photos to her account for her 500,000 plus followers, she also shares her fair share of a throwback as well. In the most recent image that was posted to her account, the blonde bombshell throws it way back.

In the caption of the photo, the model just mentions that it’s a heatwave though she doesn’t specifically share with fans what year the photo was taken in. In the killer shot, Brinkley can be seen kneeling in the ocean and throwing her hands behind her head. She appears to be virtually makeup-free in the shot with her rosy red cheeks highlighting her face. The stunner wears her long, blonde locks wet and slicked back but it’s her flawless figure that really has fans talking.

In the sultry shot, Brinkley rocks a light blue swimsuit that clings to her wet body. The top of the suit features a circular slit, exposing just a little bit of cleavage. Her toned arms and legs are also on full display in the photo and since it went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 5,000 likes and 150-plus comments. Many fans took to the post to gush over her amazing figure while countless others said that she’s barely even aged since then.

“Number one hottest model ever nobody could ever come close to her perfection God’s perfection,” one follower gushed with a series of emoji.

“Iconic beauty..still breaking the mold,” another raved with heart and flame emoji.

“You are the most beautiful super model ever!!,” one more chimed in.

Loading...

Currently, the model is still working but she also makes plenty of time to spend with family and at various events. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Christie appeared to be having a blast during an intimate John Legend performance. In the first Instagram post, the 65-year-old shared a few photos from the event including one of her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook and to go along with the photos, she penned a cute caption.

“Best Night at Surf Lodge for LOVED AND ADORED @johnlegend to launch his delicious wine collection @lve_wines here Sail and Me with the breakout star from NBC The Voice @celiababinimusicand her talented family Bonnie, Luca and Brando and all the smart people who paddled over to hear the over an hour long concert! Johns voice is perfection!”

Another post included Legend singing his hit song “All of Me” as the crowd joined in and it definitely seemed s though a good time was had by all.