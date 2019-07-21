‘Outlander’ Composer, Bear McCreary Says To Expect The Unexpected This Season

Outlander fans are eager for any information about the upcoming season of the Starz series, and the show’s composer, Bear McCreary was good enough to share some scoop.

CheatSheet reveals that McCreary thinks fans will be excited when they see what is in store for Season 5, because people should “expect the unexpected” for the Jamie and Claire storyline which will soon run into the American Revolution.

McCreary has been the show’s composer since Outlander‘s first season, and he says that music is playing a bigger and bigger role. Fans have noticed that based on the location, the title music has changed slightly over the years to keep up with the storyline.

The composer confirmed for fans that he is continuing to work on the series.

“I am indeed working on the fifth season of Outlander and I’m very excited about where it’s going. Fans are going to be very excited. I can tease that there’s going to be a continuation of the philosophy that music moves to the forefront of the journey. There was a little bit of that last season, especially with Roger performing some music and the bold reinvention of the main title in a bluegrass style.”

McCreary explains that moving into Colonial America, the musical choices will get bolder.

McCreary explains that he feels no pressure to switch things up, as he takes his cues from the actors and the plot. The show has a diverse narrative, and so the music changes up in a natural way to work well with the plot.

He says his biggest challenge for the upcoming season and those after that will be to give them a decidedly American feel. McCreary hinted that the next few seasons will remain in North America as a home base, and so getting the music correctly is critical.

McCreary has to keep up with the scripts, as following the books by Diana Gabaldon isn’t always a fit as there have been changes made along the way, explains The Inquisitr.

Richard Rankin, who plays Roger MacKenzie, shared information in an interview about the plot of the upcoming season, saying that there will be a deviation from the novels, as certain characters have had their lives extended, like Murtagh.

Rankin explained that fans of the book series know how much information Gabaldon packs into each novel, and that it would be impossible to stay true to that in a television show.