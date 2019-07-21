Emma Kenney Sends ‘Shameless’ Fans Into A Frenzy With Cast Photo

Emma Kenney sent both her 1.5 million followers and Shameless fans everywhere into a frenzy when she shared a snapshot featuring herself and several members of the Showtime hit series cast.

The fun photo featured William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, and Noel Fisher.

As those who follow Shameless know, the series was renewed for a 10th Season.

Unfortunately, as Looper recently confirmed, the series does not currently have a release date set in stone. Emma, however, did take to social media last month to reveal the production of Season 10 was officially underway.

Fans of the series are in for some major changes as Emmy Rossum, who has played the role of Fiona Gallagher since the very first episode, exited the cast last season.

While Cameron, who plays Ian Gallagher, also technically walked away from the cast during the first half of Season 9, it was recently revealed that he would be returning for Season 10.

Perhaps the biggest, and most exciting news, fans of the Showtime series have to look forward is that Mickey Milkovich (Noel Fisher) will also be returning to the cast.

Noel has been a regular member of the cast that has exited and returned to the show on a few different occasions. The actor had always been crystal clear during interviews that he was always open to the idea of returning. After all, if Mickey was able to escape prison and retreat to Mexico – why couldn’t he escape Mexico and return to his home?

Fisher did have a brief appearance during the mid-season finale of Shameless Season 9 as he was written into the show by the writers to provide fans with the grand goodbye they desperately wanted for Ian.

Both Cameron and Noel appeared to be rocking their prison ensembles indicating their scenes in Season 10 could have them remaining behind bars.

In just 24 hours since Kenney posted the snapshot to her profile, her followers showered it with just shy of 100,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.

There was a pretty wide variety of topics being covered in the comments because of how many different members of the cast were visible in the photo.

Several fans of the series couldn’t help but gush over the fact that Noel was in the shot as they’ve been begging for him to return to the series since he last exited.

Naturally, there were also a handful of individuals that paid tribute to Emmy who was no longer with the cast. There were also a few who couldn’t help but notice the lack of Liam (Christian Isaiah).

While details have not been released most expect the newest season to have at least a dozen episodes.