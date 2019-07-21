Marvel Studios Sets Twitter Ablaze After Massive Phase 4 Announcement

If you’re reading this, you’re one of the few who hasn’t dropped dead from the massive Phase 4 announcement just made by Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con. Studio head Kevin Feige hosted the hour and a half panel that outlined the next two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and revealed surprises no one saw coming. The announcements were so huge that Twitter nearly crashed as nearly everything trending had something to do with the MCU.

Ten upcoming projects were announced for 2020 and 2021 which included both films and television series on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, here’s what’s coming up for Phase 4:

May 1, 2020: Black Widow

Fall 2020: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+)

November 6, 2020: The Eternals

February 12, 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spring 2021: WandaVision (Disney+)

May 7, 2021: Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

Spring 2021: Loki (Disney+)

Summer 2021: What If (Disney+)

Fall 2021: Hawkeye (Disney+)

November 5, 2021: Thor: Love and Thunder

Also confirmed to be in production was Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Captain Marvel 2, X-Men projects, Fantastic Four projects, and a reboot of Blade starring Mahershala Ali.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k6ZgfX38VW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

On Saturday evening, 15 out of 20 of the top trending topics on Twitter were Marvel related. Thor 4 stole the show since it was announced at Comic-Con that Natalie Portman would be returning to the franchise to play a version of Lady Thor. Angelina Jolie was also trending after it was confirmed that she would play a major role in the upcoming The Eternals film alongside Salma Hayek and Richard Madden.

Tony Leung also found himself among Twitter trends as he was cast as the notorious villain, the Mandarin, in the upcoming Shang-Chi film. Fans were disappointed with the Mandarin from Iron Man 3 when it was revealed there really was no such character, just an actor portraying him.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, with Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In theaters February 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/WePmw8d5Gq — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Despite having nothing to do with any upcoming Marvel projects (we think), Wesley Snipes was also trending on Twitter after the Blade reboot announcement. It was suspected for some time that Snipes could return to play the famous vampire slayer, but it looks like Ali was cast to play the iconic role.

Of course, Scarlett Johansson was tweeted about over 10,000 times after she graced the stage at Comic-Con alongside Rachel Weisz and David Harbor who will co-star in the solo movie next May.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7RRkOYWTQM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Thor: Ragnarok director Taiki Waiti made an appearance as well and will be back to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson joined their fearless leader on stage, while also showing off the movie’s impressive logo which has captivated fans.