Kendall Jenner Poses Completely Nude On Instagram, Full Frontal Shot Photographed By Mert Atlas

A completely nude Kendall Jenner appeared on Instagram on July 19. This was not the first time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was in the nude on the social media site, as The Inquisitr reported.

The supermodel’s perfect body was seen without the benefit of any clothing as of yesterday. She was also seen naked on a post shared three days ago, but in that image, the brunette beauty was turned to the side.

Today, she was facing front, with only a blackout mark over her left nipple to keep her chest from being fully exposed.

The pose was daring but in good taste. Kendall had her bare legs crossed so that her most private lower extremities were not on view. Her long hair was pulled away from her face and down her back. She had her right arm covering her right breast while slightly resting her hand on her long neck.

Kendall’s Instagram followers also saw the most recent image, even if they checked out photographer Mert Atlas’s account first. He had posted the naked image so his 1.4 million followers could admire the shot he created while the oldest Jenner daughter posted her copy for her 113 million followers to admire.

Mert’s image was liked 66,695 times since he posted the picture yesterday.

In the same time frame, Kendall’s version was liked nearly 5 million times.

The Kendall + Kylie brand Instagram remarked on Mert’s photograph via Kendall’s account by posting a mind-blown emoji, arguably the most meaningful response for this kind of offering.

Kendall has been far from shy on social media these days.

In fact, a couple of days ago, this beauty was comfortably topless on Instagram while talking about her skin’s history. The casual shot was used to promote Proactiv, for which the supermodel is a spokesperson.

“When my acne was at its worst, I was a high schooler who didn’t want to leave the house. Now I’m content with my skin.”

It takes guts to talk about suffering from skin problems when you’re a teen. It also takes guts to pose in the nude when you’re in your 20s unless you are very confident about how you look.

Apparently, Kendall Jenner has matured. She has already grown into a self-assured young woman at the tender age of 23.

And why shouldn’t she be body positive at this point?

After all, this classy member of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian‘s clan is considered to be the top-earning supermodel of 2018, making $22.5 million last year as compared to the $13 million made by Karlie Kloss, the next top supermodel on the most recent Forbes list.