Marvel Reveals ‘The Eternals’ Details At Comic-Con

Marvel Studios gave new details about their upcoming The Eternals film at the San Diego Comic-Con earlier today.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel president Kevin Feige spoke at the convention and revealed cast, shooting and release date information.

The film is currently shooting in London and the expected released date will be November 6, 2020.

The star studded cast includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Icarus, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Bryan Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Chloé Zhao, who directed the Independent Spirit Award-nominated The Rider, will direct the film.

“It’s about this group of incredible immortals but through their journey we really get to explore what it means to be human and humanity on our time on this planet,” Zhao said.

Madden, of Game of Thrones and Bodyguard fame, chimed in that The Eternals are a group of immortal aliens sent to Earth to protect mankind.

Jolie spoke about her role at the panel, her first Comic-Con since 2010, saying she was excited about the film.

“I’m going to work 10 times harder, what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do,” the Maleficent actress said.

“We have all read the script. We all know what the task ahead is and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I’m training. I am thrilled.”

The film marks several firsts for Marvel and for the film’s actors. Ridloff will play the first deaf character in the Marvel universe. And the film will be the first North American venture for Lee, who previously starred in the Korean film Train to Busan.

According to Deadline, during the panel Lee joked, after checking to make sure Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo wasn’t in the room, that his character Gilgamesh would win in a fight against Bruce Banner’s alter ego.

Hayek spoke about her excitement at playing the leader of the group, who is a strong female character. She also talked about being honored to be in the film because of its diverse cast.

The movie will be based on the comic books of the same name created by Jack Kirby, the legendary comic book artist and writer who co-created the Hulk and the X-Men characters with Stan Lee. The comic was first released in 1967 and more recently, its characters appeared in a 2006 miniseries written by Neil Gaiman.