Colt Johnson Tells Chantel Everett To ‘Shut The F**k Up’ During ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Reunion

The fourth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is just about over, but to officially wrap things up, the cast will sit down together to discuss their time on the show during a tell-all reunion special, which will air in two parts. The first part of the tell-all show will air on Sunday, July 21, and based on a clip posted by Us Weekly, it seems Colt Johnson and Chantel Everett did not have the best meeting.

As fans of the show may know, Johnson fell in love with Brazil native Larissa Dos Santos Lima, and brought her to America through the K-1 visa process. The couple married, but struggled to keep their relationship going after a number of public disputes, which resulted in Lima being arrested multiple times, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The couple ultimately called it quits after less than a year of marriage and their divorce was finalized on April 1.

At the beginning on the clip, the couples are all seen sitting backstage and chatting with each other. Pedro Jimeno, who’s married to Everett, greets Johnson and asked how his ex-wife has been doing since the divorce. Johnson told everyone that he hasn’t spoken to his ex-wife in months.

“You’re probably happier, right?” Everett chimed in.

“Oh yeah, I’m totally happy. I love going through a divorce. I love going through the stress and drama,” Johnson responded sarcastically.

Jimeno then returned to the conversation with a joke about divorce actually being the quickest path to happiness, but this didn’t sit well with his wife and the two began bickering.

“Love is not enough. I’ve learned that the hard way,” Johnson chimed back in.

This piqued Everett’s interest and she responded, this time asking if love wasn’t enough for Johnson’s marriage to last because he loved his “mama more than [his] ex-wife.”

“I love my mother. I’m the only family that she has. And I’ll support her. And I hope to God one day when one of your parents needs you, you’ll do the same,” Johnson yelled back. “So please shut the f**k up.”

Johnson’s response prompted Jimeno to stand up for his wife, but she seemed to have things under control. Everett proceeded to give Johnson a piece of her mind before telling him never to speak to her again and angrily storming out of the room.

Fans of the show can tune in on Sunday, July 21, to watch the rest of the story unfold and see what happened to their favorite couples.