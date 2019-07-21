Kara Del Toro Spills Out Of Dress While Enjoying Mexican Sunset

Maxim hottie Kara Del Toro is currently in Mexico enjoying a trip with the clothing brand Revolve, along with several other models and influencers. Del Toro has been posting gorgeous sun-kissed snaps in everything from crop tops to bikinis, and today she shared a double post in a stunning pale pink floral dress.

Del Toro captured the shot when she was checking out an “epic sunset,” as she said in her Instagram caption. In the first snap, Del Toro is standing on a patio area with a warm terracotta stone railing visible behind her. She opted to wear a pale pink dress that was a midi length, which was a change of pace for the model who frequently rocks mini length pieces whenever she’s not in a bikini. Additionally, the dress wasn’t particularly figure-hugging, instead skimming over her toned physique.

However, the top of the dress added a little sex appeal into the mix. The scoop neck showcased plenty of Del Toro’s cleavage, and the super thin spaghetti straps displayed her shoulders and toned arms. Instead of allowing her hair to flow down her back in loose waves, as she has been doing during her Mexican vacation, Del Toro switched it up and pulled her blonde tresses back into a bun. She accessorized the look with a simple pendant necklace, some statement earrings, and a unique pearl purse.

Del Toro had to tantalize her fans a bit, though, so she added a second snap that showcased more of her enviable physique.

In the second picture she shared, Del Toro is sitting on the edge of the stone ledge that fenced in the patio section where she was enjoying the sunset. When seated, the dress has a completely different look — though it wasn’t visible when she was standing, followers were able to see that the dress has a high slit going all the way up one side. Del Toro swept the dress slightly across her lap and exposed almost all of her toned, tanned thigh to drive her followers wild.

The snap received over 2,800 likes in less than an hour, and her fans absolutely loved the look. One commented “so gorgeous!!!!!” while another called her “magnificent.”

Another follower commented on the stunning scenery visible behind Del Toro. In addition to the epic sunset, the patio area overlooked a patch of lush tropical forest that made it seem as though Del Toro was tucked away in a private oasis.