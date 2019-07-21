Kylie Jenner Keeps Twinning With Stassie Karanikolaou And It’s Getting Old

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou continued their seemingly relentless twinning routine on July 20. The model-mogul and her new best friend wore the same outfits once again while posing for Kylie’s most recent Instagram snap.

Should any of her 141.1 million followers care to dress like the way Kylie, 21, and Stassie, 22, dressed today, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star labeled what brands each was wearing.

Their white sweatpants were by Kylieskin.

Meanwhile, their sneakers were by Adidas. Kylie wore a pink pair and Stassie wore the identical pair in yellow, keeping Jenner’s brand’s color scheme going — a look reported on by The Inquisitr on Thursday.

Other tags attached to the picture shouted out Talentless and Raf Simons.

Not only did the two women dress alike, but the pair also were shown with matching Louis Vuitton bags. Kylie carried the carry-on, which boasted the brand’s logo in colorful letters, while Stassie had hers at arm’s length. Also on the scene, which included a peek of a turquoise sea, blue sky and palm trees, were two other pieces from the same Vuitton collection.

The white t-shirts these buddies were wearing showed a bit of skin thanks to twin knots that held the tops just under the bust line. This styling allowed the pair to show off their taut tummies without being too provocative.

As a final twinning opportunity, Kylie and Stassie wore their hair up in a long ponytail. The only other difference between them as far as their tresses were concerned was that, at that moment, Kylie had black hair and Stassie had blonde hair.

Although Kylie and Stassie seem to continue to have fun pretending their are twins, their social media presence has become inundated with the women’s pictures as they dress alike, act alike and possibly even talk alike.

With that concept in place, Stassie does strike some poses in which she projects her true self. For instance, in today’s Instagram snap, the pretty woman has on an Area 51 t-shirt and blue shorts. Her hair was done up in Princess Leia buns and her feet were covered by pure white sneakers.

Stassie sat in front of a rusty gate that revealed a dirty staircase in an unremarkable building, one that seems to be hard for someone to gain entrance unless he or she has a key. In fact, if not for the geo tag on the new offering that states the photo was taken in Los Angeles, one might think that the building in disrepair is one of the government-owned edifices that are said to hold aliens in Nevada.

The second in the two-pack of pictures Stassie offered to her 5.3 million Instagram followers showed the social media star closing her eyes and smiling.

With that look, Stassie distinguished herself from her best friend. Hopefully, Kylie will respond in kind very soon.

