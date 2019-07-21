Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Marriage Isn’t In Trouble Because Of Her ‘Old Ways,’ Despite Tabloid Report

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship has become regular fodder for the tabloids. Certain celebrity gossip outlets often speculate about whether the marriage is on the brink of divorce and a recent article by OK! Magazine is no different. In it, the writer alleges that Liam and Miley are at odds because the “We Can’t Stop” singer has returned to her “old ways”

By “old ways” they’re referring to the wild and outrageous behavior that became a part of her persona around the time that she was promoting her Bangers album and the subsequent Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. During this infamous period of her career, she twerked on Robin Thicke during in a bizarre opening performance at the 2013 MTV Music Awards.

The article claims that Miley Cyrus promised Liam that she would act more conservatively before they married and now that she’s purportedly back to her party lifestyle he’s concerned.

“It’s like she’s slowly going back to her old self, pushing boundaries and seeking attention in all the wrong ways,” the “tipster” said. “Deep down, he’s worried,” asserts the purported insider.

But celebrity news fact-checker Gossip Cop is reporting that the article is untrue. They report that they’ve spoken to a rep from Miley Cyrus’ camp who told them that all of the claims made by the OK! Magazine are false. They also said that Miley hasn’t been partying that much at all and disclosed that the singer/actress only goes out when she has to for work.

This type of story has been reported before and is likely connected to the fact that Miley and Liam broke off their previous engagement right before Bangerz came out in 2013. At the time, there was some speculation that Liam ended things because of her wild behavior. In an interview with Barbara Walters that year, Miley revealed that she was looking for happiness post-breakup.

“I don’t think I realized what 19 truly is, and I got engaged at 19, and I definitely wouldn’t change being engaged. It was so fun wearing a fat rock for a few years,” she said, as reported by Glamour Magazine. “But now, I just feel like I can actually be happy.”

According to Glamour’s Miley and Liam relationship timeline, by 2015 rumors of a reunion started surfacing and in 2016 they were seen hanging out with Liam’s brother, Chris, and his wife Elsa Pataky at a music festival in Australia. By 2017, they were back to being on each other’s social media pages. Miley also released a song dedicated to him called “Malibu.”

Loading...

“Of course it was hard, man. But at the time we were going in different directions, and it’s just what needed to happen,” Liam said of the breakup in a 2016 interview with GQ Australia. “We were both super young, and it was a good decision at the time—we both needed that.”