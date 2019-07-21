Watch Manny Pacquiao Vs. Keith Thurman Livestream: Where To Find Streaming Video Of Saturday’s Title Bout

Fans who want to watch a livestream of the Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman bout will have a few options to see the welterweights slug it out in Las Vegas.

The two meet in what is being billed as the biggest fight of the year, with the Filipino fighter looking to take out Thurman and add another accomplishment to his 24-year career. As ESPN noted, Pacquiao has recognized the historic importance of the bout that gives him a chance to take out the world title holder.

“It’s going to be another page of my story on Saturday,” Pacquiao said. “There’s a big chance that this fight is not going the distance. I’ll be prepared, but I’m thinking it’s not going 12 rounds.”

The Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight is set for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. The bout will be broadcast in the United States on Fox Sports Pay-Per-View, with a few options for streaming video for viewers around the globe (a full list of options for streaming can be found below).

It has now been close to four years since the famous Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight led to questions of whether Pacquiao, then 36, had his best days behind them. But he has continued to fight at a top level, dismantling Adrien Broner in a January 19 bout to set the stage for his fight against Thurman.

Trainer Freddie Roach, who has been in Pacquiao’s corner for most of the last 20 years, said that Pacquiao is still one of the most skilled fighters, even at age 40.

“Well, it’s still what he does best. It got him to where he is today,” Roach told ESPN. “We want to fight a high-level person. We’re not in this game just to fight anybody. We want to be the best and we’d like another championship, and I don’t think we’ll stop until we get that.”

Pacquiao is ready to inflict damage on Keith Thurman, but he still wants to fight Floyd Mayweather. ???? We caught up with the eight-time world champ @MannyPacquiao before his big fight in Las Vegas tonight: https://t.co/GifvlgH4bY pic.twitter.com/XpbrjBsTCm — Complex (@Complex) July 20, 2019

There will be plenty of options for boxing fans who want to watch the bout but aren’t able to make it to a television. Fans in the United States who want to watch a livestream of the Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight can order the event through the Fox Sports website. There are other options for those watching outside the U.S. as well — boxing fans in the U.K. can watch through ITV Box Office, on Main Event in Australia, and on TFC in the Philippines.