Selma Blair Faces Backlash For Posting Bathtub Photo With Son

After posting a photo of herself and her son, Arthur Saint Bleick, Selma Blair has been hit with quite a bit of backlash from critics, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Earlier this week, the actress took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback of herself and her son relaxing in a bubble-filled bath with her 1.7 million followers. In the photo, Blair can be seen laying in the bathtub with her eyes closed, her body fully covered by the bubbly water, and her legs spread to accommodate her son, who has comfortably planted himself in the space.

After seeing the sweet snap, many of Blair’s fans and followers were quick to like the picture and leave sweet words and happy emoji-filled comments, but not everyone was a fan of the mother-son bonding activity shown. Many critics deemed the photo “inappropriate” and claimed the child was simply “too old” to be spending time in the tub with his mother. Blair even made clear that she was not actually naked in the photo, but that did not stop the negative comments from coming in.

“This picture makes me uncomfortable. Inappropriate. Legs agape? It’s just not tasteful. Otherwise I’m a fan,” one comment wrote on the photo.

“This is not normal for you to have your son that old in the tub with you, if you are wearing a bathing suit or not,” another lectured. “It is just WRONG!”

The sudden onslaught of criticism prompted a response from the actress.

“He came out of those gaping legs!!! Old news for this kid,” Blair wrote, according to the report.

But it seems Blair didn’t need to defend herself or the photo as a host of her followers were in support of the cute snap and even encouraged others to refrain from making negative comments.

“What people don’t understand is even reacting to the negative comments only feeds the fire and makes the situation worse,” one person wrote.

“To each their own their opinions. I think this is a beautiful memory/photograph that’ll be treasured forever.”

It’s clear that Blair and her little boy share a special bond. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the actress has openly shared her journey and her experience with the condition. Earlier this year, the actress said she was no longer able to lift her hand to properly comb her hair and so, she made the decision to shave her head. She enlisted the help of her son and posted a photo of him cutting her hair with electric clippers, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.