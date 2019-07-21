Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘School Food’ Complaint Majorly Backfires: Fans Disgusted At Wealth & Luxuries Irony

Kourtney Kardashian is getting slammed. The 40-year-old recently took to her Poosh lifestyle website to voice her concerns over how her children — 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign — are fed at school.

“When it comes to my kids’ schools, seeing what kind of meals and snacks are provided can be unsettling … processed foods, less than fresh, inorganic produce…I wasn’t satisfied with the food being served at my kids’ school, so I made sure that the principal knew my concerns.”

The Daily Mail was covering a sweet Instagram photo of Kourtney enjoying a moment at the lake with two of her children when it mentioned Kourtney’s recent food-centric words. It looks like the newspaper’s readers have been commenting on Kourtney’s statement. By the looks of it, reactions are proving to be somewhat irate. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s wealth and luxurious lifestyle has been working its way into angry comments.

“The irony of fighting against single use plastic when using a stretch SUV to take children to a birthday party,” one user wrote with over 111 individuals agreeing.

“That family should at least donate better lunches for schools. Instead of buying their infants $20k handbags…,” another user said.

This comment likely pertains to the designer goods frequently seen on the Kardashian-Jenner children. Kim Kardashian has gifted her daughter North West a Hermès bag to paint. Earlier this year, Kourtney fell under fire for sending her daughter Penelope to school in $400 Gucci loafers, per Refinery29.

Kourtney does seem to have her eye on healthy living. Her gluten-free philosophies are well-known, as are Kourtney’s choices to extend the lifestyle to her children. Less set in stone are Kourtney’s thoughts on keeping her carbon footprint minimal; the Kardashian-Jenners are busy travelers and their jet-setting ways are often a headline-maker. Whether vacationing in Italy, flying off to Bali, or simply taking a private jet from one Californian city to another, this family travels in a private aircraft.

“She can’t ask her nanny to pack a healthy lunch for the kids? I’m confused,” one user wrote.

Other responses included suggestions that the Poosh CEO should be grateful that her children have palatable food on their plates. Also suggested was that Kourtney may wish to consider prepping her own school lunches if the meals served at her children’s school are so dissatisfying to her. Mentions were also made of the frequent family sightings that show Kourtney’s children indulging in ice-cream.

Overall, Kourtney seems to harness a balanced approach towards her kids’ nutrition. Snacks are permitted, but the kitchen under this star’s roof seems to be a healthy one. It looks like Kourtney’s Poosh statement didn’t go down too well, though.