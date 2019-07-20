Watch FC Bayern Munich Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Preview

A big name matchup highlights the preseason International Champions Cup when German champions Bayern Munich take on 33-time Spanish titlists Real Madrid.

The highest-glamor matchup of the preseason International Champions Cup comes to Houston, Texas, on Saturday when German Bundesliga champs Bayern Munich take on Real Madrid, a team that won four of five UEFA Champions League titles prior to 2019. While the match will be Los Blancos’ 2019 International Champions Cup debut, Bayern have already played once, and absorbed a shock 2-1 defeat in Los Angeles to Arsenal on an 88th-minute goal by Arsenal’s 20-year-old Edward Nketiah, per Soccerway. In other words, while preseason wins and losses may not mean much, the German champs come in to the Real Madrid confrontation with something to prove in the match that will live stream from NRG Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the preseason International Champions Cup clash on Saturday, pitting 29-time German Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich against 33-time Spanish La Liga winners Real Madrid, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 72,000-seat NRG Stadium — formerly known as Reliant Stadium — in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, July 20. That start time will be 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Pacific.

In Germany, kickoff will take place at 2 a.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, July 21, which will also be the start time in Spain. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Sunday. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Japan Standard Time.

With both teams in a state of transition this season, the ICC match comes with anther storyline — the ultimate fate of Real Madrid’s Welsh fullback Gareth Bale. The Welshman became something of a malcontent last season after Coach Zinedine Zidane returned to take over the club, and proceeded to limit Bale’s minutes, as Goal.com reported.

Bale’s departure has been looked on as a foregone conclusion, and Bayern Munich has been linked to the former Tottenham Hotspur standout. In fact, Bayern’s Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is openly lobbying for Bale’s move to Bavaria, according to Marca.com.

“Any top player who wants to come and play at a top club like Bayern Munich, who wants to contribute, they are welcome here,” Alcantra said, as quoted by Sky Sports. “”We will have the door open to you.”

Bayern’s Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara says he would welcome Real’s Gareth Bale to Munich. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Saturday FC Bayern Munich Vs. Real Madrid International Champions Cup preseason showdown, log in to ESPN, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. Live streams from ESPN and ESPN 2, which airs the high-glamor preseason clash, are available through the ESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the FC Bayern Munich Vs. Real Madrid preseason match live stream for free without cable or satellite provider credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Die Roten vs. Los Blancos preseason match streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports, and in Germany, One Football will live stream the International Champions Cup clash.

In Spain, La Liga Sports TV steams the game. In Japan, DAZN Japan will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of FC Bayern Munich Vs. Real Madrid International Champions Cup match, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.