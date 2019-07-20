Carrie Underwood Reveals How Hubby Mike Fisher Played A Big Role In Helping Get Her Killer Post-Baby Body

Carrie Underwood has been sharing snaps of her killer post-baby body all over Instagram, and now the country music star is opening up about what it took to get her famous physique — and the role her husband played in helping out.

Carrie has a pair of little boys at home, including Jacob who is turning six months on Sunday, but has still managed to jump back into incredible shape. She has shown off some pictures of her amazing body rocking a tight bikini, a snap that The Inquisitr noted was a smash hit with her fans.

Carrie is now sharing a bit of what it takes to get into such amazing shape just months after welcoming her second child. Speaking to PopSugar at an event she hosted in East Hampton this week, Carrie revealed that even though she’s much busier now than she was a decade ago, she has learned how to make the right time for her workouts and sharpened her goals for working out.

“I try to make the most of my time. I have changed my focus,” she told the outlet. “Instead of just trying to get those external results that I wanted, my goals have changed. I want to be stronger, I want to live longer; those are the things that I want now other than just, ‘I want to fit into that.’ ”

Carrie gets a bit of help from her husband, Mike Fisher, who understands the importance of giving Carrie a bit of time for herself. Mike will pull dad duty in the morning to make sure his wife has the time she need to hit the gym.

“I don’t need massages, I don’t need fancy getaway vacations… if you can give me an hour in the morning, that’s all I need in life,” Carrie joked.

Mike likely knows something about the importance of staying in shape. He broke into the NHL at the age of 19 and played for a total of 18 season, more than 1,000 games in total. He now joins Carrie for some of their workouts.

For those looking to emulate Carrie’s workouts, she shared a bit of details about her routine with PopSugar. The report noted that her go-to workouts are “jump squats, curtsy lunges, and step-ups on a large step or sturdy surface while holding dumbbells.”

Judging by the amazing post-baby body and the fan reactions to her hot Instagram pictures, Carrie Underwood is doing something very right.