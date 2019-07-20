Jordyn Woods’ ‘Buttta Pecan’ Swimsuit: See The Pics Racking Up Epic Comments

Jordyn Woods can always rely on her Instagram followers for an epic response. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner has 10.2 million individuals subscribing to her updates. Followers of Jordyn’s account will be familiar with how this girl’s fans roll – empowering the 21-year-old is where it’s at. The general consensus also seems to be that Jordyn is doing better than ever since the February cheating scandal that saw her alienated from the Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

Earlier today, Jordyn updated her Instagram. She sent out two photos of herself rocking a sizzling swimsuit in blacks with glitzy silver embellishments. The halterneck number had already been donned for an Instagram update made two days ago – clearly, Jordyn was ranking this stylish number highly enough to wear it for more than one post.

Jordyn’s photos today showed her smiling amid a cushioned outdoor setting. The model was flashing her beautiful grin and glowing face as she held a red cup. With the images cut off just below the chest, Jordyn wasn’t showcasing her fit body in full, but she did manage to throw fans her sculpted shoulders and feminine cleavage. Most notable was how happy Jordyn looked.

A simple caption from Jordyn played on the spelling of a popular ice-cream flavor.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“Everytime i see her i just think “i don’t need your situation”..” was one popular response.

The comment likely pertains to the phrase Woods used during her February Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith. The headline-making appearance marked Woods’ admission to having kissed Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The 35-year-old split with the NBA player shortly after Jordyn’s scandal made global headlines.

“Freedom looks amazing on you Jordan [sic]” was another comment.

For many of Woods’ fans, distance from Kylie Jenner comes welcome. The model’s fans mostly seem to feel that the SECNDNTURE founder has flourished since losing her status as the billionaire’s best friend.

“When you noticed your ex- bestfriend did a downgrade instead of a upgrade on her new bestie circle,” one fan wrote.

Given that Kylie appears to have replaced Woods with new BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, this comment seemed a touch shade-throwing. Kylie has been steadily filling her Instagram with snaps of Stassie.

Loading...

Elsewhere, Woods was told that she should have her own show alongside being informed that she is one fan’s favorite ice-cream flavor. One fan even admitted that the responses were providing entertainment for them.

“These comments are wild,” they wrote.

Fans wishing to see more of Jordyn and her new life should follow the model’s Instagram.