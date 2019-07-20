Sveta Bilyalova Exposes Chest In Swimsuit With A Huge Cutout

Sveta Bilyalova had been absent from Instagram for almost a month, when she made her return several days ago. Since then, she’s posted two different updates, with her newest being a swimsuit pic.

The photo showed Sveta wearing a white one-piece swimsuit with a giant cutout in the center, which meant that her chest was left exposed. She smiled slightly while tilting her head to the right, and wore her hair down in a heavy right part. Her makeup consisted of dark eyeshadow and pink lipstick, as she was photographed walking down a flight of stairs while holding the banister with her left hand.

Even though the photo has only been posted for an hour, it’s already garnered over 77,000 likes. Fans have also been busy sharing their opinions in the comments section.

“Happy to see you again,” said a fan, who noted her long absence, while another simply let her know, “Obsessed with you.”

“By the way you looking beautiful,” said an Instagram user, with someone else echoing their sentiments, saying, “Lovely looking picture of you there.”

Others responded to the $100,000 giveaway that Sveta described in the captions.

“I’d rather have 24hrs with you,” joked a fan, while someone else admitted that “Im not even going to try.”

Prior to this, Bilyalova shared a short video clip of herself wearing a small black tank top and denim capris. She also sported black boots, and kept the theme going with a black belt. The model accessorized with a side pouch that she clipped to her belt.

The video showed Sveta walking up to a row of three glass bottles, and she appeared to be outdoors at a park. Her hair was down, and as she walked up to the bottles, she raised her hands into fists. From there, she made a 360-degree turn, kicking her legs up in the air. The clip then showed her kicking the three lids off the bottles. It’s been viewed over 1.5 million times so far.

“You’re killing babe,” said a model friend.

Other fans were caught up in a debate about whether the video was doctored or not.

“Cheater… the caps are bigger than the bottles lololol,” observed a fan. On the other hands, some of her fans defended their views that the video was real.

“How is it fake?can any hater explain to me,” asked an Instagram user.

“Where have you been. More posts. You are fantastic,” said another, who didn’t seem to care whether the video was real or not, but rather that the model had returned to social media.