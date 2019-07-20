WWE Rumors: WWE Already Considering Two Very Interesting Names For Hall Of Fame 2020 Class

It's really early, but this could be the "biggest" class of all time.

Right now, it’s only July of 2019, but there are already people looking ahead to WrestleMania 36 in Tampa next year. That weekend is going to be huge as it is every single year, but the 2020 class for the WWE Hall of Fame may end up being one of the biggest it has ever been. There are already a couple of names already being considered for the class and when speaking of it being the “biggest,” that word is being used for the sheer mass of it all.

With it being at least six months until the first names are announced by WWE, some are already beginning to produce whispers. Anything is possible to change over the course of the next half a year or even month to month, but it’s not like the two names being thrown around in rumors aren’t deserving.

While the WWE Hall of Fame is usually for superstars who have already retired from the ring, that isn’t always the case. Neither Kane nor Big Show have officially retired from being active wrestlers, but they could end up headlining the 2020 class.

Brad Shepard announced on his Twitter that those are the two big names being “internally considered” as of this time for next year.

WWE

Shepard did want to make sure that everyone knows that this is “only a consideration” and that the final list isn’t complete “until mere months before WrestleMania.” There have been many rumored names over the years and some of them still have not ended up being inducted.

Big Show still works for WWE, but he hasn’t wrestled a match since November of last year when he was teaming with Sheamus and Cesaro. He had been dealing with a hamstring injury, but it’s not entirely confirmed if he’s ever going to be back in the ring for another match.

Kane (real name: Glenn Jacobs) has also not officially retired from the ring, but his last match was at WWE Crown Jewel last November. He partnered with The Undertaker to take on the team of Shawn Michaels and Triple H who had reunited D-Generation X.

WWE

Kane is also now the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, but he will make sporadic appearances for WWE now and again.

The ceremony for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame is still a long time away, but it’s not like Kane and Big Show aren’t deserving of inductions. Both have had very lengthy careers with a lot of huge accomplishments spread about between them. For now, the idea that they are going into the hall is just a rumor but it would certainly make a lot of sense.