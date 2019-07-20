Tom Brady Blasted For Risky Cliff-Diving Stunt With 6-Year-Old Daughter: ‘Not Your Best Play Calling Here!’

The Patriots quarterback shocked fans with video of a dangerous dive in Costa Rica.

Tom Brady is in hot water for jumping into water. The New England Patriots quarterback posted a shocking Instagram video that shows him jumping off of a high cliff at the edge of a waterfall and into the water below with his six-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, during a family vacation to Costa Rica.

In the video, Brady, 41, holds his daughter’s hand as they count to three before taking a deep jump from the rocks into the water, where several other people are swimming. In the caption to his post, Brady poked fun at “Vivi’s” reluctant jump, noting that she probably won’t ever be a champion Olympic diver. Brady also joked that he doesn’t want to be the “first Brady to fall off a cliff,” a blatant dig at haters who have been predicting that for years, CBS Sports notes.

Unfortunately for Brady, many commenters felt that he fumbled with this dangerous stunt that put his young daughter at risk. Several of Brady’s celebrity friends, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, commented on the video. While The Rock told Brady he has complete faith in him as “a man, friend, player, and father,” he added that watching the scary daddy-daughter dive from such a high height put him on edge.

“This gave me anxiety. Geezus,” Johnson wrote.

Retired Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre also gave Brady’s video a thumbs down, while several other commenters slammed the “irresponsible” six-time Super Bowl champ for putting his daughter at risk for a serious injury with the daredevil stunt.

“Not your best play calling here,” one follower told Brady.

Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen raise two kids together, Benny, 9, and Vivi, 6, as well co-parent Brady’s older child, Jack, his 11-year-old son with actress Bridget Moynahan. Last year, TMZ revealed that Jack lives in New York with his mom and that Benny and Vivian live with Brady and Bundchen in Boston.

Brady previously admitted to People that he is a strict disciplinarian and needs a bit more “patience” with his kids because he sometimes has a “quick fuse.” Brady also predicts that when his kids are older they will tell him he was hard on them. Still, he made it clear that he has a soft spot for his little girl.

Loading...

“She’s too cute and she just says, ‘Dad, please?’ and I say ‘Okay.’ My wife always says, ‘You gotta be tougher on her!’ and I say, ‘I can’t,'” Brady admitted to People.

Tom Brady has not responded to the backlash over his controversial cliff diving video with little Vivi.