Jinger Duggar’s Daughter Felicity Spends Birthday With Stingrays, Jellyfish, And Sharks

It was a trip to the aquarium for the Vuolo family on Friday.

Felicity Vuolo has already had her first birthday on July 19 and her parents, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, helped her celebrate her special day. They have had some good times in their new home in Los Angeles so far. The Counting On stars have been doing plenty of sightseeing since they arrived and their latest venture was taking Felicity to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California for her birthday on Friday.

Jeremy’s parents, Charles and Diana Vuolo, were there as well watching their granddaughter enjoy some marine life. Felicity was in awe, as seen in a few photos and video clips that were shared via Instagram. The adorable little girl was all dressed up in a pink flowery dress and white leggings as she took in all of the amazing sights. One particular video that was filmed has Duggar fans amazed by how cute and brave she is.

Jeremy is holding onto his daughter tight as she is lifted over the ledge of a water tank containing stingrays. Felicity reaches out to pet one of them as it seems to gravitate towards her. The fish stays there while she gave it some love. She appeared to gently rub the stingray’s face. They looked like they were one with each other for a few seconds. Of course, Grandma Vuolo was ready with a wet one to wipe her hands after touching the sea creature.

There were also plenty of other cool snapshots of the birthday girl being mesmerized by all the different kids of fish and sharks swimming by her. Her daddy also mentioned that she was a big fan of the jellyfish. She is seen in one of the snapshots with her hands up to the window as she watches them. She does the same as she takes in the sights of the sharks and other swimming creatures as well.

Jinger Duggar is known as the talented photographer in the family and one particular photo has fans encouraging her to get it framed. It’s a snap of Jeremy holding Felicity as they watch a sea lion through a round window. The sea lion is placed perfectly in the picture so that you can see his face. The baby is staring intently at the cute creature.

It looks like Felicity had the best birthday ever, even if it is her first one so far. She became one with the marine life at the aquarium. Jinger mentioned how much she loves animals and the pictures prove it.

Jinger and Jeremy’s new life in LA will be featured on the new season of Counting On this fall. Keep checking back for more updates on the Duggar family.