Brielle Biermann Shows Off Tiny Waist & Plump Backside In Sexy New Snapshot Promoting Adult Beverage

Once again, Brielle Biermann is proving that she can make just about anything look sexy.

As fans of the Don’t Be Tardy star know, Brielle is the eldest daughter of Kim Zolciak Biermann and she also happens to be a spitting image of her mother. The blonde bombshell is just 22-years-old but she boats an impressive following on Instagram of over 1.3 million — a number that grows by the day. In the most recent post that was shared with her loyal followers, the stunner looks casual but sexy while she promotes Clear Water Vodka.

In the short boomerang clip, Biermann holds her phone up in front of her face while she grabs the bottle of vodka in the other. The reality star poses in profile for the shot, showing off her toned and tanned body for the world. While clad in a long-sleeve crop top and a pair of tight-fitting lounge pants, her toned tummy and plump backside are fully on display for the world to see.

The beauty wears her long, blonde locks down and curled for the short clip along with a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and gloss. In just a short time of the image being live on her account, it has earned Brielle rave reviews with over 171,000 likes and 150-plus comments. Many fans took to the post while commenting on the product that Biermann is promoting while countless others chimed in to let her know she looks stunning.

“Body of a goddess face from heaven,” one follower commented.

“Gorgeous. Be careful, you have your Moms figure so start taking extra care of it now or it’ll cost you later,” another follower wrote.

“God took his time creating her,” one more fan chimed in with a heart-eye emoji.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the 22-year-old is set to make a ton of money on the new season of the reality show, Don’t Be Tardy. Last year, Brielle earned $192,000 for Season 7 but her recent pay raise to $18,000 per episode means that she will be making an impressive $216,000 to appear in the eighth season of the show. Her mother, Kim Zolciak Biermann, is also cashing in big time on the show that helped launch her into superstardom following her stint on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to the report, the mother-of-six is set to earn a whopping $150,000 per episode, which equals $1.8 million for the season — not too shabby.

The new season of Don’t Be Tardy is expected to air on Bravo TV later this year or early next year.