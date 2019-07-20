Lala Kent Might Have Just Introduced A New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member On Instagram

It’s been rumored for weeks now that new blood is going to be introduced in the upcoming season of Bravo’s hit reality series, Vanderpump Rules. The OG’s of the cast have not addressed the rumors at this time, and James Kennedy even avoided the question while appearing on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast this week.

It looks like Lala Kent might have confirmed a new cast member on her Instagram page this week shedding light on all those rumors. In her new post, Lala is posing alongside Ariana Madix and a fresh face that Vanderpump Rules viewers won’t recognize. Her tag in the post identifies her as Dayna Kathan, who appears to be a stand-up comedian based on her own Instagram feed.

Lala wrote in her caption that the photo contained “two OG’s” and a “new bad b****” suggesting Dayna could appear in Season 8 of the show. Further investigating shows that in addition to Ariana, Dayna is followed by James Kennedy, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Scheana Marie, and Kristen Doute. Dayna is not currently followed by Lala, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz or Tom Sandoval.

Nothing on Dayna’s Instagram feed suggests she works at SUR, where many of the new cast members were speculated to be pulled from. Raquel Leviss, the girlfriend of DJ James, recently nabbed a job at the popular West Hollywood hotspot, solidifying her position on an upcoming season.

While Vanderpump Rules started off as a reality series following the lives of service industry workers, many of the cast no longer hold positions in restaurants. This means adding on new cast members like Dayna wouldn’t be an issue like it might have been in the past.

Dayna shared a similar photo of herself on Instagram from the same location with Ariana and Lala. “Poolside powwow,” she wrote in the caption with an added watermelon emoji. James liked the photo, but no other love was shown from the rest of the cast.

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules technically hasn’t even been confirmed by Bravo yet, but many of the cast have already noted that they have been filming and are avoiding talking about storylines publically. Tom and Katie’s marriage is rumored to be a storyline this season after Lance Bass broke the news the two are not legally married. Brittany Cartwright and Jax’s wedding will also take center stage this season.

To see if Dayna makes it onto Vanderpump Rules Season 8 check out the show when it returns this fall on Bravo.