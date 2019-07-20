Kristen Bell Chats About ‘The Good Place’ Ending

NBC’s The Good Place will be coming to an end after its upcoming fourth season, and lead actress Kristen Bell is sharing her thoughts on the show’s conclusion, according to a report from Pop Culture.

The Good Place, which was created by Michael Schur, attempts to offer viewers an explanation of what happens after death. In the series, when a person dies, all their earthly thoughts and actions are tallied and based on that score, they’re either granted access to the Good Place or condemned to spend eternity suffering in the Bad Place. The series follows on a group of humans — Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop, Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason played by Manny Jacinto. There is also a reformed demon host named Michael, played by Ted Danson, and a highly-sophisticated A.I. neighborhood guide called Janet, played by D’Arcy Carden.

The decision to end the show came from Schur, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The show’s creator said he has been planning this trajectory for years and despite being tempted to keep the show going, he simply doesn’t want to risk ruining a good thing.

While attending San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Bell said Schur’s decision makes her sad but she understands and respects his reasoning.

“You know, there’s a lot of great things about having an extremely ethical showrunner like Mike Schur, and then there’s a couple…downfalls,” she said.

“One of them is that he…He waited for the story to tell him when it ended,” she continued. “He didn’t want to get in a situation where it was like ‘oh, they’re still trying to — insert-plot-line-here,’ you know?”

“He didn’t want anyone to get fatigued about this journey, because the statements he’s making in this show come from his soul, about what it means to be a good person,” Bell said, before adding, “people may be sad that it’s ending, I think it will be worth it.”

Season 4 of The Good Place premieres on Thursday, September 26, but Bell’s fans can look out for the actress as Veronica Mars in the Hulu revival, which was released earlier this week and is now available for streaming.

The actress also discussed her upcoming Disney sequel, Frozen 2, which is expected to hit theaters on November 22. Not much is known about the animated film, but there has been some chatter that Elsa, played by Idina Menzel, could be getting a girlfriend, according to a report from CNET. Bell noted that the movie will feature new characters that fans are sure to fall in love with, including ones voiced by Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.