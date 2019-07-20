‘TOWIE’ Star Sam Faiers Stuns In Black Bikini

The Only Way Is Essex star Sam Faiers sent her 2.3 million Instagram followers into a frenzy yesterday when she shared a captivating photo of herself rocking a black bikini while striking a coy pose for the camera.

The dirty blond reality bombshell wore a sexy, yet elegant black two-piece that featured a high waisted black brief and a low cut two-strap style top that plunged down to reveal a tasteful amount of sun-kissed cleavage. The waistband and the bottom band of the suit both featured a decorative Grecian-inspired gold geometric pattern that complimented her bronzed skin nicely.

The starlet accessorized her swimsuit with a pair of large gold-and-black statement earrings. She also wore her hair up in a playful updo that drew attention to her pink cheeks and dewy complexion.

The TV personality has been especially active on social media as of late. In fact, Sam has shared over six different snapshots to her profile in the last 24 hours.

One of the six snapshots included a photo of Sam with her TOWIE co-star, Lucy Mecklenburgh. In the caption, Faiers revealed that the duo have been friends for just shy of a decade before gushing over her dear friend’s engagement to Ryan Thomas.

The photo featured the duo holding hands with their faces pressed together as they were both were glowing with joy while flaunting the shimmering engagement ring for the camera. Sam was photographed rocking a mint green mini dress with a pair of strappy heels and pink earrings.

In just 24 hours, the sweet tribute to her friendship accumulated over 100,000 likes and just shy of 150 comments.

At a loss for words, many kept things simple as they swooned over how adorable Sam and Lucy looked in the photo. Others noted that mint green was a fabulous color that paired well against Sam’s caramel complexion.

The popular U.K. starlet also recently made news when she went public about seeking treatment for a condition called Trichotillomania, which causes a non-voluntary compulsion to pull out her hair and eyebrows.

According to the online publication Heart, Samantha was diagnosed at 8-years-old, and has suffered from the condition for most of her life. In recent interviews, the 28-year-old revealed that she has no natural eyebrows as a result of the compulsory pulling.

Heart goes on to mention that one of the main reasons that Samantha has begun treatment is because she is worried that her two children may be at risk for the condition as well, and is determined to fight back in any way she can.