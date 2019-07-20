Irina Shayk Spreads Legs In Tiny Bikini & Sheer Tights In The Front Seat Of A Car

Irina Shayk shared a series of three new photos on Instagram, which showed her posing in the front seat of a classic car. Although it was hard to know the make or model of the car, it was possible to see that it had plush black seating.

The first photo showed Irina reclining on her back with her hands behind her head. She had her eyes mostly closed, while she pursed her lips while wearing red lipstick. She wore a tiny black bikini with a pair of sheer tights, which featured a black polka dot pattern. She wore the tights over the bikini bottoms. Irina also wore a silver metallic jacket. The second photo of the set showed Shayk in the same pose at the first photo, except this time, she looked up towards her right side. Her hair was slicked back, and the photographer captured her face through the car’s front windshield.

In addition, the third photo showed the model spreading her legs, as she placed her right leg over the car seat. Her face was hard to see, thanks to the reflection in the car window.

These photos have been liked over 129,000 times by her fans, many who left compliments for Irina in the comments section.

However, some of Irina’s fans focused on her ex, Bradley Cooper.

“Bradley’s aging like milk and Irina’s again like wine,” said one fan, while another added, “what the f* is wrong with @bradleycooper__original are you MF blind?”

“How my friends find me after a night of drinking,” joked another fan.

“Number one in the WORLD,” exclaimed an Instagram user, while there were plenty of “wows” too.

Previously, Shayk shared a series of other photos that were taken for a Vogue cover shoot. It would appear that her new photo set is also from the same shoot.

And while the model’s feed is currently filled with professional shots, she’s also been sharing several personal photos too. This included an update from five days ago when she took a selfie with a young kitten. Irina cropped half of her face out of the frame, which drew attention to her blue-green eyes.

Shayk’s breakup with Bradley Cooper has been widely publicized, with rumors of their relationship going downhill happening after the actor’s collaboration with Lady Gaga. But whatever the case, it would certainly seem that Irina is keeping busy with high-profile photoshoots and runway shows.