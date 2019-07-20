‘TOWIE’ Star Gemma Collins Thrusts Shirtless Man Using Thighs In Strange Workout

As those who follow The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins know, the TV personality has been committed to shedding weight following her appearance on Dancing On Ice at the beginning of the year.

According to a recent report by The Mirror, Collins has already managed to shed over 40 pounds in just seven months. Seemingly leaving her with a more positive outlook on life and a newfound self-esteem.

Collins left her 1.4 million Instagram followers scratching their heads 48 hours ago when she shared a short video clip of herself using the strength of her thighs to thrust a shirtless man into the air.

“Taking my LEG PRESSES to a whole new LEVEL,” Gemma jested in the caption of her strange workout video as she explained it was just an example of the fact that there are no good excuses for not working out.

In the video, Collins appeared to be using her shirtless male friend as a weight as she hoisted his body into the air using nothing more than the strength of her legs.

In 48 hours, her followers flooded the video as they watched over 600,000 times and left over 1,500 comments.

Fortunately for Gemma, her strange workout routine seemed to be well-received by her followers. Many took to the comments to tag friends who they thought should see the video. Some even tagged their friends before adding they “needed to do this.”

Some of her followers jested that the workout took using the weight of another person while doing squats to a whole new level.

The U.K. reality star also recently commanded the attention of her followers when she posted a photo of herself enjoying the sun hanging off a boat during her recent vacation trip to Spain. The photo featured the 38-year-old looking stunning in a fun, floral one-piece swimsuit with matching headband. She wore her hair in short pigtails and her face was glowing with joy.

Most assumed the photo and video clip were taken around the same time as Gemma was rocking the same bathing suit in both Instagram posts.

As the comments of her various posts reveal, her fans and followers have been super supportive of Gemma’s lifestyle changes. Many even say that they have been so inspired by the star’s health journey that they hope to achieve the same results.

Despite all the attention caused by her weight loss, Gemma has openly admitted that she doesn’t want people to treat her differently simply because she’s lost a significant amount of weight as she’s still the same person.