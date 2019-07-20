‘Endgame’ Writers Reveal One Of The Avengers Was Almost Decapitated

It looks like Avengers: Endgame viewers were spared from a very gory and upsetting scene. At San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Endgame writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus filled in convention goers on a scene they decided to leave out of the film. One of the founding members of the Avengers was going to be decapitated by Thanos after the Mad Titan traveled back in time.

According to MovieWeb, an early script of Endgame included Captain America having his head cut off by Thanos during the time travel portion of the film. Thanos was going to travel through time, and allegedly cut off Steve Roger’s head during the 2012 Battle of New York. Then, Thanos would travel to the future and present the head of Steve to his future self and the rest of the surviving Avengers in 2023.

It was an extremely morbid scene, but apparently, Christopher Markus said the whole thing would have been “awesome.” Both he and Stephen McFeely felt that the scene might be a little too extreme so they opted to take a different route with the screenplay.

Fans still got to see a head chop, however, during one of the film’s opening scenes. Just after the Snap, the remaining Avengers headed to the Garden with Captain Marvel to confront Thanos and take the Infinity Stones back to undo the Decimation. Unfortunately, it was revealed Thanos had already destroyed the stones and Thor takes out his frustration on the Titan by chopping his head off with Stormbreaker.

Decapitating Steve Rogers may not have sat too well with fans, who have grown not just to adore the character over the years, but actor Chris Evans as well. Steve ended up getting the happiness viewers had always wanted from him, but some felt it might have been too much fan service.

Stephen McFeely addressed this as well.

“On a separate subject, I started to lose my barometer on what was just fan service and what was good for the character. Because I think it’s good for the characters. But we also just gave you what you wanted. Is that good? I don’t know. But I’ll tell you, it’s satisfying. He’s postponed a life in order to fulfill his duty. That’s why I didn’t think we were ever going to kill him. Because that’s not the arc. The arc is, I finally get to put my shield down because I’ve earned that.”

Fans can be thankful that the film didn’t include a deCAPitation, and there were only dramatic losses of Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff.