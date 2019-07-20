Sofia Richie’s Bikini Shower Pic Takes Unexpected Turn: Why Fans Now Pity Her

Sofia Richie appears to be receiving some interesting, if somewhat sad comments. The 20-year-old model mostly makes headlines for her high-profile relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend – 36-year-old Scott Disick has been dating Sofia since 2017. More recently, Sofia has been in the news for having joined Kylie Jenner on a luxury Turks and Caicos vacation.

A photo of Sofia taking an outdoor shower in a sexy thong bikini was posted to the model’s account on Friday. Sofia was flaunting her killer body amid a lush setting enhanced by the rainfall head she was standing under. While the Instagram update proved immensely popular amid Sofia’s dedicated followers – it racked up over 277,000 likes – not all reactions to the picture have been positive.

The Daily Mail quickly picked up on the snap, mentioning both Sofia’s status as Disick’s girlfriend and the fact that she had joined Kylie Jenner’s Turks and Caicos gang – also included were Kylie’s BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and friend Yris Palmer. Responses over in The Daily Mail‘s section now see some users questioning whether Sofia is losing her identity amid her entourage of uber-powerful figures.

“Richie seems very easy to manipulate” was a comment that received agreement from others.

“Yes, I agree. Scott and the Kardashians are taking full advantage of it,” a user replied.

Allegations of manipulation are, however, best left to interpretation. Sofia seems level-headed and sufficiently mature to make her own decisions. That said, the model has been fairly busy helping promote both Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick’s businesses. A picture posted to both Kylie and Sofia’s accounts three days ago saw the model clad in a tight pink dress – while the dress bore Jenner’s Kylie Skin brand logo, the caption-mentioned merch drove fans to Disick’s Talentless apparel line.

One user seemed saddened by Richie’s involvement with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“WTH – this girl is 20 years old & what is she going to do with the rest of her life? Continue dating a sleazy loser & hang out with his ex? It’s so weird! Does she have any sense of accomplishment or was she born to do nothing but party & take photos in bikinis? What a waste,” they wrote.

A comment suggesting that the Kardashians are “poison” also saw a user hoping that Sofia would distance herself from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars. Likewise concerned seemed to be a user inferring that Sofia’s bond with Kylie would destroy her relationship with Scott.

“Poor Sofia. I mean she is just his toy for now,” another wrote.

This model will face her trolls, but a sense of concern was manifesting amid this set of comments. Fans wishing to see more of Sofia should follow her Instagram.