Ciara Shares Adorable Photo Of Her & Daughter Sienna Wearing Matching Swimsuits On Instagram

Ciara and her daughter, Sienna, know how to enjoy some fun in the sun.

The “Level Up” singer shared a photo of her and her baby girl on Saturday. In the photo, the mother and daughter duo are gazing into each other’s eyes as Ciara smiles at her daughter while wearing sunglasses. The two are stretched out on blue-and-white striped lounge chairs as they showed off their tans. The two are also wearing matching red leopard-print swimsuits in the post, and both have their hands behind their heads in almost identical poses.

The adorable photo caught the attention of a large number of Ciara’s 22.9 million Instagram followers. At the time of this writing, the photo of Ciara and Sienna has received more than 700,000 likes. The snapshot also received more than 6,000 comments from Ciara’s fans.

“This photo! Omg. Love!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“My girls,” Ciara’s friend, LaLa Anthony, chimed in.

Ciara and Sienna’s adorable post is one of many that the “1, 2 Step” songstress has shared from her family vacation. On Monday, July 15, Ciara posted a photo of herself, husband Russell Wilson, son Future Zahir, 5, and Sienna buried under white sand. The singer’s followers noticed that everyone in the photo were all smiles, with the exception of Sienna, who made an adorable frown in the snap.

“Sienna is done,” one follower wrote, followed by a crying laughing emoji.

Ciara also posted a photo of Sienna showing off her moves. In the Instagram video, Sienna is standing near the pool in a Burberry swimsuit. The celebrity tot is dancing as her mom cheers her on throughout the entire Instagram video. Her followers seemingly lived for the moment and referred to Sienna as “a star in the making.”

Loading...

When she isn’t soaking up the sun with her famous parents, Sienna is also reportedly spending time with other celebrity toddlers. People reported that Ciara shared in June that she and Sienna spent time with Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, for some pool time in Cannes. The singer said the get-together was purely coincidence, as she and Williams happened to be in France at the same time.

“What are the chances that we get to link up with our baby girls in Cannes, France?” she said. “And it’s funny because we both spent a lot of time around each other when we were pregnant, carrying our girls, but we never got to get them together. And so when we were in Cannes, it was like our first time getting our girls together.”