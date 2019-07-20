‘Big Brother’ Producer Discusses What Happened On Live Feeds After Thursday’s Blindside Eviction

Note: This article DOES NOT contain spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Thursday night saw the first blindside of the season after Cliff Hogg was evicted over Nicole Anthony. Head of Household Nick Maccarone and his partner-in-crime, Bella Wang, were convinced Nicole was going home and were oblivious in the plan to evict Cliff. Nick’s alliance members Christie Murphy, Analyse Talavera, Tommy Bracco, Holly Allen, Jack Matthews, and Jackson Michie all voted to evict Cliff when they had convinced Nick they were throwing their vote at Nicole.

Nick and Bella were noticeably confused at the 6-4 vote, and unfortunately for live feeds viewers, they didn’t get to see the aftermath of the blindside. This was because Julie Chen did an extended interview with Camp Comeback evictees Ovi Kabir, Kemi Fakunle, and David Alexander. Big Brother Network caught up with producer Allison Grodner to find out what happened on the live feeds immediately following Thursday night’s episode.

“You missed the ‘Six Shooters’ playing the game of damage control. They all gathered to talk at Bella and Nick as they stood there shocked and betrayed by the blindside. Bella was very upset and tried to keep her cool. Nick was silent when he came to the Diary Room trying to process the fact that all three people he put on the block were still in the house and that the people he thought were friends left him in the dark,” Allison said.

Use 4 emojis to describe the #BB21 house this week… GO! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/ufjRTQzWkC — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 19, 2019

Fans saw a brief moment of this when the episode was concluding during the “let’s eavesdrop on the houseguest” portion of the show that Julie always introduces. Viewers saw Christie and Nick talking in the Head of Household room, but not much of the audio was discernible.

Allison also noted that there were plenty of twists still to come in Season 21 after Big Brother Network questioned the producer on if there would be any more Camp twists coming.

For now, Nick and Bella have distanced themselves from Gr8ful, and the Six Shooters alliance still seems to be in control of the house. More of the fallout from Thursday night’s episode should be featured during this Sunday’s episode where the fourth Head of Household (HOH) competition will play out.

To see who nabbed the fourth HOH of the season, and who they placed on the block, you can visit our Week 4 spoiler page here.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights on CBS.