‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Opens Up About The Unexpected Reason Behind Her Divorce From Jeremy Calvert

Teen Mom star Leah Messer has opened up about her split from Jeremy Calvert, revealing to fans the unusual reason they were torn apart.

Leah was appearing on the Pressing Pause to Reboot podcast along with friend and co-star Kailyn Lowry when the topic of money came up. As Radar Online noted, the pair were discussing what they did with their Teen Mom paychecks and Leah revealed that she was very generous with her money — which led to some problems in her marriage.

“I would cut my own throat to hand money over to other people,” Leah revealed, saying that Jeremy was adamantly opposed to this approach.

“It hurt me, like, it caused one of my divorces, with Jeremy, because I would be giving to everyone,” Leah added.

The revelation may have come as a surprise to some fans that money was the root of their split, as viewers saw that they were beset with a number of other relationship woes. The couple split in 2015. Leah and Jeremy share a daughter together, 6-year-old Adalynn.

Leah said she was worried about being seen by her family as a “stuck-up” person after finding fame on the MTV reality show, and would give them cash for “cars and houses and this and that.”

Leah Messer likely had quite a bit of money to work with. As Radar Online had reported in 2017, the stars of Teen Mom made some nice money for their appearances and Leah was among the highest paid. The report noted that she made more than $300,000 per season, putting her lifetime salary at just under $2 million.

Leah likely pulls in even more through her social media presence. With a following of more than 2.1 million people on Instagram, Leah has even more earning power with the sponsored posts. As social media expert and online marketer Joe Gagliese told Vox, Instagram influencers with the largest followings can make five figures per post.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000,” he shared. “Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

While Leah Messer may not have the gaming demographic, she does have the added fame from being a mainstay on the Teen Mom series and a built-in audience thanks to MTV’s widespread promotion of the show and its young stars.

Leah Messer didn’t reveal exactly how much money she was giving away to friends and family.