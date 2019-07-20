Lais Ribeiro Flaunts Wet Bikini Bod While Holding A Mango

Lais Ribeiro often posts photos from Victoria’s Secret, but her newest Instagram update was for her work with Revolve. The photo showed Lais in a red swimsuit with major cutouts, as she flaunted her cleavage. The photo has been liked over 23,000 times, and it’s not hard to see why.

The model stood in pool of water that reached her waist, as she held a mango in her hands. She looked down slightly to her left while wearing sunglasses, and had her hair slicked back. She appeared to have already gone for a dip, and also accessorized with a choker-style necklace.

Ribeiro’s red swimsuit was a one-piece with thin straps, along with large square cutouts in the front center.

The post that preceded the red swimsuit pic was of her in a flowing, brown dress with white polka dots. She stood next to a peach-colored column and looked off into the distance, as she smiled with her lips closed. Lais wore her hair back in a ponytail, and popped her right hip for the shot. Her dress was strapless and off-the-shoulder, with tiers of ruffles for the skirt. It appeared to be a floor-length dress, with a cinched accent around her waist. The model completed her look with a pair of strappy, white sandals. This image was geotagged in Cuixmala.

Previously, Ribeiro shared another photo from the same location. Except this time, she showed off her toned bod in a brown dress with pink flowers and foliage throughout. She wore tiered earrings with triangular shapes, along with clear sunglasses. She raised her face toward the sun, and closed her eyes. Behind her, you could see the blue ocean. Fans seemed to enjoy the Instagram photo, with over 32,000 likes so far.

While Lais has achieved success in the modeling industry, she wasn’t afraid to speak out before when she felt that Milan Fashion Week was doing their models an injustice, noted Coveteur.

“Of course [representation] has to be better every year, but it still has a ways to go. For example, I don’t go to Milan anymore,” she noted. “I used to love Milan, and they’re just like, ‘Oh, we have enough black girls here, you don’t need to come.’

“There were two times that they said that, and I was like, ‘Is this for real?'” she explained.

On a lighter note, she also noted some of her favorite beauty routines.

“I did lymphatic drainage [before the awards]. I do that once a week if I’m feeling a little bit swollen. I started to do Shapehouse. I love that,” said Lais.