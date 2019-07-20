Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Says Fans Were ‘Good Natured’ At ‘GOT’s’ Comic-Con Panel, Despite Booing Reports

Nikolaj Coster Waldau has defended the Game Of Thrones fans in the audience at their San Diego Comic-Con panel after several media outlets reported that he was booed from defending Jamie Lannister’s character death on the show. When actor Chris Reed tweeted that the fan behavior was toxic, Nikolaj, replied and said that it was anything but.

“It wasn’t toxic in the room. It was all good-natured,” the 48-year-old Danish actor wrote on Twitter. “That story just won’t get as many clicks so it becomes ‘actor booed’. Had a great time at the panel with an amazing crowd.”

In the final season of the celebrated HBO show, Jamie Lannister died in the arms of his twin sister Cersei, with whom he’d had an incestuous relationship. The fact that their bastard children ended up on the throne was a major part of the narrative and led to a couple of key events in the show like Ned Stark’s beheading and The Red Wedding.

Due to the importance of their relationship to the overall story, many fans expected that their deaths would be more climactic but they died in each other’s arms as they were crushed by The Red Keep as it crumbled.

But during the Comic-Con panel, Jamie said that he thought their deaths were fitting.

‘I thought it was a great ending,’ he said, as reported by Metro. ‘I thought it was perfect for that character, ending in the arms of Cersei – it made sense to me.’

But Lena Headey, the actress who played Cersei has said that she wished the character would have had a “better death.”

“Obviously you dream of your death,” she said in an interview with The Guardian. “You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lena Headey has also said that they filmed a miscarriage scene that she’d wished they included since it explains some of the motivation of her character in the final season.

Even though the final season was some of their lowest rated by the fans and some media critics, the series still received 32 Emmy nominations, including one for Nikolaj for Best Supporting Actors In A Drama Series. The show also received a nomination for Best Writing in a Drama Series. The episode submitted for the Emmy nomination was written and directed by showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, The Hollywood Reporter notes.