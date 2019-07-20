Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Overhears A Shocking Conversation

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 22 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will receive a double whammy. Not only will Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) tie the knot with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), but he will also overhear a shocking conversation. Liam will be left reeling after he realizes that everything is not what it seems to be, per Highlight Hollywood.

B&B fans will remember that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) was on her way to Hope’s wedding. She wanted to stop the ceremony because she knew that if Hope and Liam had known about their daughter, they would still be together and that she would not have agreed to marry Thomas. The only problem was, Flo was drunk and sent Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) into a blind panic.

It appears as if the Forrester Creations’ model will call Thomas and tell her about Flo’s plans. This won’t be the first time that Zoe calls Thomas to tell him that someone is threatening their secret. Of course, Thomas will come to her rescue and deal with Flo. He won’t let anyone tell Hope or Liam the truth because he has too much to lose. If Hope knows that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is Beth, she would leave him in a heartbeat.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that someone will accidentally overhear their conversation. It seems as if they may talk about the adoption and Hope’s baby. Liam will hear their curious conversation and realize that they are keeping a huge secret. When Thomas threatens Flo, Liam will realize the magnitude of what they are hiding. This conversation will spur Liam to do some investigation of his own.

Liam knows that he will need to investigate Flo and that Wyatt may be able to help him. Since his brother and the blonde now live together, Wyatt can ask Flo some questions. Liam hopes to piece the puzzle together if Wyatt can pry some info from her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Wyatt will agree and begin to delve in Flo’s past. In fact, he will be shocked when Flo unintentionally reveals a key piece of information about herself. Although she will try to cover up her mistake, it will be too late.

As Liam inches closer to the truth, he will unravel a web of lies. However, it seems appropriate that he uncovers that Phoebe is really his daughter, Beth.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.