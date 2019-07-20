‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Goes Braless Under A Pink Unbuttoned Shirt On Instagram

Having posed for Playboy magazine, Chilean model Daniella Chavez has no qualms about baring it all on Instagram. Knowing that her fans cannot wait to see more of her sexy pictures every week, the model makes sure to live up to her admirers’ expectations.

The current week was no exception, as Daniella treated her fans to multiple raunchy photos that sent temperatures soaring. In the recent picture, the model could be seen wearing a pink striped shirt that she teamed with matching pajamas.

The model spiced up her innocent-looking sleepwear by leaving the shirt unbuttoned to reveal that she was wearing no bra underneath it. As a result, the model provided a glimpse of her perky breasts to titillate her fans.

The move did her nothing but favors, as soon after going live, the picture racked up more than 118,000 likes and about 2,000 comments.

The massive traction shows that Daniella is super popular on Instagram, and whenever she posts her racy snaps, they stop both followers and non-followers in their tracks.

Despite the fact that Daniella posed in her sleepwear, she didn’t forget to wear a full face of makeup for the snap.

“There is nothing but pure beauty in this picture. As pure as pure can get,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are the true definition of perfection. I wish to wake up next to you every morning,” said another.

While a third fan said that Daniella looks so beautiful that he forgot what he was doing after looking at the snap.

Prior to posting the snap, Daniella pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity and posted a pic where she was featured wearing a tight, see-through top that exposed her nipples. The model teamed the skimpy top with a pair of jeans and wore a white woolen cap to keep herself warm as it was snowing at the location where the pic was taken.

Earlier, she posted a video of herself wearing the same outfit and she could be seen dancing while showing off her assets. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

The picture has garnered more than 163,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, as of this writing, and fans could be seen drooling over the model’s hot figure, as they showered her with numerous complimentary comments and phrases.

Although Daniella is mainly popular because of her sexy Instagram pictures, according to an article by Famous Birthdays, the hot model was named Playboy Mexico’s Christmas Playgirl of the Month in 2014 when she was just 24-years-old.