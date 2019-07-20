Sophie Turner Posts Steamy Shot With Husband Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas have been living large on their honeymoon lately. The duo had a surprise secret wedding in Vegas a few months ago, as Harper’s Bazaar reported, with a casual vibe at the Little White Wedding Chapel. They later had a second, more luxe and lavish wedding, in France, and now they’re honeymooning in style.

Though the duo are likely spending plenty of quality time together, Turner has found a few moments to share a couple snaps on Instagram. The stunning star has primarily shared shots of her handsome musician husband, but today she shared a super sweet shot of the two of them together that had fans absolutely swooning.

There’s no geotag on the shot, and Turner’s caption was a simple heart emoji that gave no clue about the location, so followers can’t tell exactly where the shot was taken. However, there are dark wooden boards visible in the background, a leather booth, a cheeky leopard print pillow, as well as a few antique sconces. While the duo have been making the most of the sunshine on their vacation, they seemed to have found a hidden little spot to steal away for some time inside.

In the snap, Jonas rocked a stylish suit, and had his full attention on his new wife. Turner paired nearly knee-high leather boots with a white shirt dress that showed off her long, lean legs. She swept her hair up in a ponytail and draped her legs across Jonas’, cozying up to him in the corner of the space they were in.

The duo had eyes only for each other in the snap, and Turner’s fans were obsessed with the sweet moment captured on camera. The shot received over 2 million likes within just a few hours, and one fan commented “this is too cute guys.”

Turner and Jonas have always been supportive of one another’s careers, and as People reports, Jonas was quick to congratulate his wife when she was nominated for an Emmy.

In the documentary Chasing Happiness, Jonas revealed quite a few thoughts about the band, his own evolution over the years, and of course, his relationship with Turner. Elite Daily reported on the documentary and some of the honest thoughts Jonas shared in it.

“The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately, made me a better brother”

Fans will have to stay tuned to both Turner and Jonas’ Instagram pages to see more cute snaps from their honeymoon.