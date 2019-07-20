Amy Duggar Just Revealed Baby Boy’s Name Weeks Ahead Of Birth

Amy Duggar revealed baby King's name in a unique way.

Any Duggar is now 28 weeks pregnant with her first child with husband Dillon King. Their baby boy is due this fall and the excitement is building as they look forward to meeting this new bundle of joy. There are many decisions to be made before they welcome the baby into the world, but there is one thing that they can check off their list. The Kings have already picked out a name for their son and they have shared it with the world.

Amy and Dillon, along with Amy’s mom, Deanna Duggar, are vacationing together on a beach in Florida. The expectant mom has had plenty of photos to share from what they have called their “babymoon.” There are many baby bump snaps that have made it on Amy’s Instagram account. In a new surprising Instagram post that was shared on Saturday, the Duggar cousin revealed the baby’s name. She wrote “Daxton Ryan” in the sand with a heart around it.

The couple is already calling him Dax for short. In the caption, Amy expressed that this baby has already brought so much joy into their lives. The name seems to be a hit. Not only do fans love it, but so does Lauren Duggar, Jinger Vuolo, and Anna Duggar. They are all anxious to meet this new little one that will be added to their family soon. Even grandma-to-be got in on the excitement of the announcement.

“Baby Dax is such a blessing arriving in October! First time to be a Nana!!!” Deanna Duggar wrote in the comments.

Just the day before the baby’s name was revealed, a picture was posted of Amy buried in the sand with only her head and her baby belly showing. She turned the “beach bum” into “beach bum(p)” in her caption.

One fan pointed out that the name Daxton means “warrior” that overcomes obstacles, while another person mentioned that Ryan means “little king.” Amy and Dillon seems to have come up with a perfect name for their little guy.

However, there is always at least one person who has to throw a wrench into things. Someone commented that they thought that she should have waited to announce the name. According to In Touch, they thought the baby should be the first one to know his name before the rest of the world when he is born.

The 32-year-old clothing shop owner clapped back saying that she just wanted to share something special with her followers.

“We do things differently and we are thankful to receive so much love and support! It has been one of the hardest months of my entire life and I’m going to celebrate life because it is so precious. His kicks, his little heartbeat, his name means so much to us!!”

Amy Duggar is due in October and she says that she can’t wait to be a mom.