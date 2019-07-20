Lizzo Puts Her Curves On Display Wearing Nothing But Pasties & Fishnets And Instagram Is Loving It

Lizzo is being unapologetic about her curves in her latest Instagram posts.

The “Truth Hurts” singer shared a photo slideshow with her 2.9 million Instagram followers. In the photo, Lizzo is seen bending over while topless wearing nothing but fishnets and pasties. The singer’s hands are holding her breasts as she smiles for the camera in the second slide. While she doesn’t share where she is or what she is doing in the photos, she is captured in a full glam look. Her face is covered in bright, bold eye makeup, blush, eyeliner, and faux eyelashes. Her lips have a nude pink gloss on them in the photos. Her hair adds even more glam to the look, as her wand curls are massive and drop down to the artist’s arms.

At the time of writing, Lizzo’s post received more than 140,000 likes. The singer’s post also received more than 2,000 comments from Instagram followers who were more than pleased with the post.

“Stunning you go QUEEN,” one follower wrote.

“You a meal not a snack,” another follower chimed in.

Lizzo has had a busy summer thus far. The singer is currently on her “Cuz I Love You Too” tour, where she is performing in cities like New Orleans, Philadelphia, and New York City. Lizzo has also been performing at various awards shows this summer, such as The 2019 BET Awards and The 2019 MTV Movie and Television Awards, which she has been sharing clips of on Instagram.

The singer’s current music is also seeing a spike in numbers. On July 8, Lizzo shared on Instagram that her hit “Truth Hurts” is No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, joining “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, and Ed Sheeran’s new single featuring Justin Bieber titled “I Don’t Care.”

In addition to a bustling music career, Lizzo’s acting career is also getting a boost later this year. The “Juice” singer shared a clip of herself in the movie Hustlers starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Cardi B, and a plethora of actresses. The ensemble feature will be Lizzo’s second film role after voicing Ugly Dolls in May, per Variety.

Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria said that adding Lizzo and Cardi to the true-life stripper crime drama was something she knew she wanted to do while creating the cast for the film.

“I was chasing Cardi before there was a movie, it was like two years of chasing Cardi on Instagram,” Scafaria said in a recent interview with IndieWire.

“I was chasing Lizzo for like a year as well. Both of them are people that I was only dreaming would be in the movie. Of course, my job is made easier when Jennifer Lopez is starring in something and absolutely everybody wants to work with her, so that was my luck there.”

Fans of Lizzo can follow the songstress on Instagram for more updates.