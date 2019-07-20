Braless Demi Rose Drops Jaws In Clingy Silk Bronze Dress

Demi Rose Mawby is once again turning heads with her fabulous sense of style. The Instagram sensation had all eyes on her as she stepped out in Los Angeles at the end of the week donning a spectacular evening gown that perfectly showcased her jaw-dropping figure.

According to The Daily Mail, on Friday the gorgeous British model treated herself to a glamorous night on the town in Hollywood. Photos published yesterday by the media outlet showed the sizzling brunette strutting the pavement in a show-stopping dress, right before stopping to pose for pics in the doorway of a swanky establishment.

For her elegant night out, Demi poured her Internet-famous curves into a breathtaking bronze silk gown, one that seemed perfectly tailored to her hourglass frame. Boasting a low-cut neckline and a revealing open-back design, the stunning dress clung to every curve in sight, tracing the sinuous contour of her spectacular figure in a very alluring display.

In classic Demi Rose style, the English beauty left very little to the imagination in the eye-popping bronze metallic dress. Although the stunning attire was certainly a lot more conservative than her usual, cleavage-flaunting outfits, Demi did, nevertheless, flash some serious skin in the backless gown.

Featuring thin spaghetti straps, the gorgeous dress beautifully framed her décolletage area, luring the gaze toward Demi’s buxom curves. A dramatic, thigh-high slit offered a copious view of her chiseled pins, captivating the eye and calling attention to Demi’s voluptuous thighs. To make matters even more sweltering, the brunette bombshell went braless underneath the clingy dress, showing some major sideboob in the skin-baring number.

Demi Rose turns heads as she goes braless in a figure-hugging bronze silk dress for night out in Hollywood https://t.co/k11UcF8JRj — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 20, 2019

Demi looked every inch the siren in the silky, curve-hugging dress. She paired the slinky number with white strappy sandals, ones sporting bronze metallic heels to match her dress, and accessorized with a posh Christian Dior saddle purse with monogrammed print.

Her glam and hairstyle were also on par, as noticed by The Daily Mail.

“Demi was primped and preened to perfection for her night out on the town as she sported luscious tumbling brunette locks. She enhanced her dainty features with a striking coat of make-up which included a bronzed make-up [sic] base and smokey [sic] eye look.”

As per usual, Demi’s heart-stopping public appearance stirred a lot of reaction among her admirers. Fans of the curvaceous British model took to the comments section to express their admiration for her exquisite look.

“She looks beautiful here! Reminds me of melting galaxy chocolate! So sexy n [sic] smooth!!!” wrote one person.

“She looks lovely actually clothed!” penned another.

The sentiment was echoed by another message that read, “Clothed she is a beauty… half naked, not so much.”

Loading...

While many replies threw out praise, Demi’s sexy look also attracted a few snide remarks and snickering comments.

“Probably turning heads as she actually has some clothes on!!!” noted a fourth person.

“Future trophy wife for some rich old dude,” quipped a fifth, in a comment that proved to be among the most popular ones, garnering 151 upvotes.

Fans who want to see more of Demi can follow the sizzling model on Instagram.