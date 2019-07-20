Sofia Richie Sizzles In Black Tank And Short Shorts

Stunning model Sofia Richie sizzled in a shot shared yesterday, in which she rocked a sexy black thong bikini in an underwater shower. She also kept her followers drooling with plenty of super sexy shots she took on a recent vacation, where she sported countless skimpy bikinis.

Today, Richie opted to show her Instagram followers a more casual side of herself in a stunning Saturday selfie.

In the snap, Richie leaned back against a soft gray upholstered outdoor couch, on a patio with an absolutely breathtaking view. She rocked a simple black tank that showed off her toned arms, shoulders, and just a hint of cleavage, and paired the top with some teeny tiny black short shorts. A sliver of skin is visible between the two, adding a bit of a sexier vibe to the otherwise casual outfit.

The look was certainly less over the top than many of the bikinis Richie shares on her page, but it showcased a different side of her. While she did have makeup on and rocked a subtle cat-eye look, she kept things relatively simple with her makeup and hair. Her blonde locks were pulled back in a sleek half-up hairstyle, and she finished off the look with some small gold hoop earrings.

Her fans absolutely loved the post, and within less than 20 minutes the snap received over 75,000 likes.

One follower called her “the most beautiful girl in the world” while another wondered “how do you look so good.” Another follower referenced Richie’s relationship with Scott Disick, and commented “Saturdays at the Lords.”

Richie stirred up a fair bit of controversy when she first began dating Disick, who is over 15 years her senior and is best known for his tumultuous relationship with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian. Richie has made a few comments about her relationship to various outlets since they started dating, but has tried to keep her private life as guarded as possible.

However, that doesn’t mean she keeps things totally secretive.

Richie has shared quite a few selfies of the two of them since their relationship kicked off, including one taken at Disick’s birthday party.

For a while, it seemed as though Richie’s relationship with the younger Kardashians may have been jeopardized due to her romantic relationship with Disick. However, as Us Weekly reports, things are getting back to normal for the younger members of the family.