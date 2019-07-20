Hannah Palmer’s Animal-Print Bikini Struggles To Contain Her Assets And Fans Are Going Crazy

Instagram sensation Hannah Palmer is well-known among her fans for posting her sexy pictures on the photo-sharing website on a regular basis. Knowing that fans love to see her in bikinis all the time, the model makes sure to treat them to several pictures every week.

This week was no exception, as the model recently took to her page and stunned everyone with a new racy snap which left her fans’ jaws dropped.

In the pic, the 21-year old model was featured wearing a barely-there animal print bikini that allowed her to show off her perky breasts, insane abs and long legs as she lay sideways on a sofa. She let her blond tresses down and wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour.

Within a few minutes of going live, the pic amassed more than 12,800 likes and about 160 comments where fans praised the model for her hot body and sense of style.

“Beautiful and hot, I love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap. “My god, you are incredible!” said another.

A third fan wrote that Hannah is so hot that it’s “almost unbelievable!”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “too hot to handle”, “stunningly gorgeous”, ” incredibly sexy”, and “wife material” to show appreciation for the stunning picture.

Apart from her regular followers, Hannah’s fellow models and celebs also liked or commented on the picture, including Mathilde Tantot and Bri Teresi.

Before sharing the bikini snap, Hannah posted a glamorous picture on her page where she could be seen dressed up in a black strapless bodysuit which she teamed with a pair of black jeans. The risque ensemble allowed the model to expose an ample amount of cleavage — a move that set pulses racing.

The stunner wore a full face of makeup comprising subtle shades and let her blonde tresses down to keep it glamorous yet sexy. She sat on her sofa and held a strand of her hair in one hand to pose for the picture.

Loading...

As of this writing, the snap racked up more than 61,000 likes and over 800 comments, which shows that Hannah’s becoming more and more popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Hannah graduated from Prescott High School and later attended the University of Arizona. She also went to the Penrose Academy beauty school in Phoenix, Arizona.

Per Thema News, the blonde bombshell has been likened to supermodel Kate Upton because of her sultry looks and curvaceous figure. The piece also said that although Hannah is beautiful in her own right, it does her no harm to look a little like Kate because the resemblance turned out to be quite beneficial for Hannah, who, as a result, gained more popularity on Instagram.