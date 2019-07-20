Jen Selter Sizzles In Sexy Crop Top And Short Shorts On A Boat

Fitness model Jen Selter has been sharing some majorly sizzling shots with her Instagram followers lately on her trip abroad.

Selter has been widening her horizons and leaving her home base of New York City to see the world a bit more. She spent some time in Italy, on the Amalfi Coast, before eventually jetting off to Bali, Indonesia. She kept her fans updated the entire time, sharing her outfits and her experiences, and now it seems that Selter has made her way to the Maldives.

In a recent snap, Selter is pictured standing on a boat and posing in an outfit that will have her followers drooling. While she was not wearing a bikini on the boat, the combination she rocked was almost more revealing than a swimsuit.

Selter posed in a light blue crop top, which had one long sleeve and one sleeveless, shoulderless side. The crop top was short, and showcased plenty of her toned, tanned abs. While many style a crop top with a pair of high-waisted pants or a high-waisted skirt, Selter bucked that trend and instead wore the crop top with a pair of tiny short shorts that left very little to the imagination.

The shorts were the same dreamy blue hue as the crop top, and left her abs and belly button exposed. The short shorts were about as full-coverage as a pair of boy short underwear, and left her toned legs and booty on full display.

Selter wore her brunette locks down and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

Selter stood on a boat for the shot with nothing but blue skies visible beyond the boat — and one tiny shack floating in the middle of the water, a small piece of paradise that would be exciting to check out.

Selter tried to cultivate a bit of positivity in the comments section, and asked her followers to share one thing that they’re grateful for in the comments section of her post.

Several fans simply used the post as an opportunity to shower Selter with praise, and one said she was grateful for “that outfit! You’re smashing it.” Many fans got even deeper, and expressed that they were grateful to Selter herself, for their health, the special people in their lives, and much more.

However, there were also quite a few sharers who simply loved Selter’s appearance, and used their comment as the opportunity to remark how gorgeous she is in the shot.