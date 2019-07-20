Jasmine Sanders Brings The Heat In Red Hot Swimsuit Look In New Photo

Jasmine Sanders brought some serious heat to Instagram this weekend with a sizzling new snap that her fans are going crazy for.

The latest addition to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s feed was shared on Saturday, July 20, and it is certainly one that is hard to scroll past and ignore. The beautiful Cuixmala Resort in Mexico provided a breathtaking background to the eye-catching shot, but it was Jasmine herself who captivated the attention of her 3.5 million fans.

While the stunner has rocked a number of steamy swimsuit looks, the red hot number she slipped into this weekend may just be one of her best yet. The skintight one-piece clung to the babe’s voluptuous assets and famous curves, creating the perfect silhouette of her incredible physique. Its v neckline flashed an ample amount of cleavage, but it was its dangerously high cut that provided the most scandalous element to the piece.

Jasmine’s curvy booty and long, toned legs were left completely exposed thanks to the daring design, and her fans definitely did not mind the skin-baring display. Instead of being sewn together on the sides, three large gold rings connected the front and back of the piece together, creating a cutout that spanned the entire length of the bombshell’s rib cage.

In her hands, the social media sensation held a large straw hat that was the perfect accessory to her barely-there look. Jasmine wore her signature golden locks — which have earned her the nickname Golden Barbie — in a sleek, low bun, and sported a bold red lip and thick coat of mascara for a gorgeous makeup look that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the bikini babe began showering her new Instagram post with love. At the time of this writing, the shot has racked up more than 8,600 likes in just 30 minutes of going live to the social media platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to leave compliments for Jasmine’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said they “love the red suit!”

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the photo, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

This is hardly the first time that Instagram has seen Jasmine rocking some skimpy swimwear. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared another steamy shot that showed her wearing nothing but a pair of snakeskin bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination and drove her fans absolutely wild.