Ashanti Flaunts Booty In Snakeskin Chaps

R&B superstar Ashanti recently embarked on a fashion collaboration with the brand Pretty Little Thing, the aptly named Ashanti x Pretty Little Thing collection.

In her foray into the world of fashion, Ashanti didn’t play things safe. The collaboration line is suited for the bolder fashionistas out there, with plenty of neon shades, animal prints, sheer fabrics and much more.

Ashanti showed off one of the combinations available for purchase in a recent Instagram post. In the picture, Ashanti rocked a snakeskin bikini that isn’t very visible in the shot, given the angle she’s posed at. However, her booty was on fully display thanks to the cut of the assless chaps she rocked in the picture. While most wouldn’t associate chaps with a swimwear line, Ashanti wanted to give her fans options when it came time to put together looks for the beach or the pool. The chaps can be layered over a swimsuit, and the sheer snakeskin print is a showstopper.

Ashanti opted to fully embrace the snakeskin vibe, pairing the already over the top look with a cowboy hat that incorporated the same print.

As if that weren’t enough, Ashanti also worked with a custom wrap design business to wrap a few Jeeps in the prints that can be found on her swimsuits. She gave the shop a shout out on Instagram a few hours after posing the sizzling selfie, complimenting the hard working crew on pulling off the custom wrap with less than 24 hours notice.

As she herself stated in the caption, Ashanti was going for a very specific kind of vibe with the collection, and seems to have achieved it. The patterns are certainly eye catching, and many of the pieces are very unique.

Her followers loved the additional glimpse at her collection and how it looks on Ashanti’s curvy physique, as the photo received over 171,500 likes in just 18 hours.

Many fans commented on Ashanti’s beauty and body. One said “okay buns” while another said “you just get better with time.”

Loading...

Fans who can’t get enough of Ashanti’s peeks at her collection should stay tuned to her Instagram page, because she doesn’t appear to be finished promoting it quite yet.

The star shared a video today, which received over 185,000 views in just 3 hours, in which she walked down a pathway wearing the outfit that she rocked in the photo shared yesterday. In the video, a few more details of the overall look are visible, including the embellished belt with chains hanging off it that hugged her slim waist.