Shantal Monique Wears A See-Through Bodysuit And Posts An Extremely Racy Pic On Instagram

American model Shantal Monique is no stranger to stripping down to her underwear or baring it all. Knowing that fans never seem to get enough of her hotness, the model posts several racy pictures every week.

The recent-most share, however, left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers as Shantal sported an extremely revealing maroon bodysuit to show off her incredible body.

The plunging neckline of the skimpy outfit not only allowed the model to expose her bare chest and perky breasts, but its see-through fabric exposed her nipples too — a move that set pulses racing.

It looks like this week was a nipple-exposing week on Instagram because many Instagram models pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity and exposed a bit more than usual through their transparent outfits. Following the ongoing trend, Shantal decided not to lag behind others and displayed her assets in the latest picture — a move that did her nothing but favors as fans fell in love with her hotness.

Whether Instagram will allow her to keep the picture for too long or warn her to take it down, only time will tell. As of this writing, and within just two hours of going live, the snap amassed about 10,000 likes and over 500 comments where fans expressed their admiration for Shantal’s hot body in explicit terms.

Since the post shows the model’s nipple, it cannot be posted here but readers can view it on Instagram.

Prior to posting the said snap, the model treated her fans to a very stylish and sexy picture where she could be seen flaunting her enviable abs. Wearing a black sports bra which she paired with camo shorts, Shantal let her hair down, wore a full face of makeup, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

The picture was sponsored by Hilo preworkout gummies and the model could also be seen holding a jar of the product in her hand.

“You have an amazing body! You must be putting a lot of effort to keep it that way. Thanks for showing us the possible result of hard work and dedication. It’s f**king inspiring,” one of her fans wrote.

“You look perfect as always, Shantal. I Love you,” said another.

According to Famous Birthdays, Shantal is not only a popular Instagram model, but she was also the former South African Playmate of the Year and was later featured as a Playboy Cyber Girl — twice.

Per the piece, the Seattle native is beauty with brains, as she studied bio-chemistry at Arizona State University after getting her associate of science degree. However, she retained her love for modeling and pursued it as a full-time career.