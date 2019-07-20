Erica Mena Gets Drenched In Tiny Neon Green Bikini

Erica Mena shared a brand new bikini pic earlier today, and so far, almost 70,000 fans have hit the like button. The photo showed Erica in a bright, neon green bikini with a zebra-print design. It was barely enough to cover her assets, while her bottoms were especially small with black side ties. She appeared completely drenched, as she sat at the edge of a boat with her hands on her head.

Mena’s eyes were closed for the shot, with water splashing off her body. She wore her hair down and slicked back, along with a neon green and yellow top that she pushed up above her chest. She accessorized with a pair of sparkling earrings, and wore red lipstick.

In addition, she kept the summer vibes rolling with an Instagram Story of herself rocking another bikini. The photo appeared to have been taken on a different day, as she wore a completely different ensemble. Her swimsuit consisted of a leopard-print top and bottom, with the top barely covering her chest thanks to the halter-style design. She sat with one leg tucked in on a boat, with white pillows visible behind her. Mena wore her hair down, and glanced to her left when the photo was taken. She also sported bright red nail polish, which popped in the picture.

And while Erica’s been busy sharing a ton of swimsuit photos, she also shared an eye-catching outfit a week ago. It was a light lime-green ensemble, which she sported as she sat on the edge of wooden stairs. She wore a bandeau-style top with matching lime yellow feathers, along with a miniskirt in the same tone. She completed the look with a matching colored pair of sandals with straps that she laced to her mid-calves. Her hair was pulled back in a couple of braids, while her giant hoop earrings rounded out the look.

Lately, there’s been plenty of attention given to her and Safaree’s engagement. In February, she opened up about their relationship, as reported on by People en Espanol.

“We’re both kind of, in our own right, have our own little sex symbol thing going on. It kind of just explained that we are not only at peace with each other, but that we’re just confident and this is who we are,” she noted. She also described their first hookup.

“We were over the New York skyline, like literally in the heart of New York City. It was definitely King Kong,” she noted.