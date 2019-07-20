Curvy Model Ashley Graham Shows Off Slamming Bikini Body At The Beach

Ashley Graham is once again setting Instagram on fire with her sizzling curves. On Saturday, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model flaunted her voluptuous figure in a sweltering bikini shot as she soaked up the sun at the beach, and her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her spectacular look.

Shared to the Instagram page of Swimsuits For All – the famously inclusive beachwear brand for which Ashley designs “sexy and supportive” bikinis, as previously reported by The Inquisitr – the scorching pic saw the bubbly model showcasing her bountiful curves in an eye-catching two-piece.

While this is not the first time that Ashley has been featured on the label’s social media profile – the talented bikini designer often models her new designs in torrid photo shoots for Swimsuits For All – the new snap was certainly a sight to behold.

For the tantalizing beachside photo, Ashley poured her hourglass figure into a chic floral bikini; a stylish turquoise design adorned with countless flowers in myriad bold, vibrant colors. One of her own seductive designs, the head-turning two-piece was made up of a plunging top and high-cut bikini bottoms, making for a very revealing beach look that was all about flaunting the curves.

As per usual, Ashley smoldered as she showed off her flawless bikini body in the daring ensemble. The buxom brunette cut a very provocative figure in the sizzling two-piece, unapologetically flashing the flesh as she frolicked on the sun-kissed beach. Snapped near the water’s edge, with the white, soft sand sparkling under her feet and the shimmering blue sea stretching at her back in a mesmerizing ombre display, Ashley gave fans an eyeful of her bodacious curves, proving yet again that she can rock a bikini like no other.

The 31-year-old stunner left very little to the imagination in the floral bikini. Boasting a cleavage-baring keyhole design, the low-cut top offered a copious view of her shapely bust, luring the gaze toward Ashley’s generous décolletage area. Held in place by three tiny strings of fabric that ran across the chest, the peephole patterned piece did very little to cover up her ample bosom, putting her busty assets front and center. A trio of silver necklaces shining around her neck drew even further attention to her buxom curves, ensuring that all eyes were on Ashley’s deep cleavage.

Likewise, her curvy hips and strong thighs were also on display, beautifully accentuated by the high-cut, high-waisted bikini bottom. Just like the top, the flattering piece also featured a trendy string detail – albeit a more discreet one, visible on one side – and did a fabulous job at showcasing her toned and tanned lower body.

Needless to say, Ashley slayed the beach-babe look in the cheeky bikini. To show off the steamy two-piece, the Addition Elle lingerie model struck a racy pose that sent pulses racing all over Instagram. As she looked directly into the camera with a blazing gaze, the dark-haired beauty sultrily placed her hands on her voluptuous thighs and spread her legs to highlight the revealing design of her bikini bottom.

As expected, fans immediately became entranced with Ashley’s killer bikini look and blew up the Swimsuits For All Instagram page with a flurry of likes and comments. As it usually happens whenever the stunning Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is featured on the brand’s page, her pic reeled in some serious engagement, racking up more than 7,800 likes and nearly 30 comments.

“Beautiful!!!” exclaimed one Instagram user.

“Goddess,” wrote a second person, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Love that top detail!” read a third message, trailed by a trio of heart-eyes emoji.

“Great colours [sic] and style on Ashley, for shore!” quipped a fourth fan, in a comment that began with a pair of blue and green heart emoji.

