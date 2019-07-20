Michael Jackson’s Former Doctor Neil Ratner Told The Pop Star His Interactions With Children Were ‘Not Okay’

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Michael Jackson’s former doctor, Neil Ratner, spoke to the Daily Star — in part three of their interview series –about the King of Pop, and suggested that his attachment to his childhood was a result of his abusive father, Joe. But Ratner also claims that he warned Jackson — who is accused of sexually abusing Wade Robson and James Safechuck when they were children — about his interactions with children. He also spoke about the Leaving Neverland documentary, which shined a spotlight on Robson, Safechuck, and their allegations of abuse.

“First of all I didn’t know the people involved — I never met them I never saw them and so I can’t talk about what those people said because I wasn’t physically there,” he said of the documentary.

“What I can say though is the many years I was with Michael, that wasn’t the Michael I knew at all,” he continued. “If I had sensed [child abuse], seen it, been aware of it – I’m a medical professional, I would have stopped it.”

Although Ratner suggests that he never saw any abuse from Jackson and feels bad that the late star doesn’t have a chance to defend himself against the allegations, he admits that the “Smooth Criminal” singer’s tendency to surround himself with children was dangerous.

“I sat him down and I told him, ‘I hear what you’re saying and I understand what you’re saying but society doesn’t.'”

Jackson reportedly assured Ratner that his relationships with children were fine, and Ranter claims to have pushed back and assured the star that they were “not okay.”

Despite these concerns, Ratner claims that Jackson’s intentions with children were not impure and didn’t appear to be rooted in sexual abuse. He spoke of a visit to South Africa that he made with Jackson and a visit to a children’s HIV hospital. Jackson reportedly put the children in his lap and showed concern for them despite the danger of contracting HIV.

But as The Inquisitr reported, Jackson’s ex-girlfriend, Tatum O’Neal, recently made an appearance on Good Morning Britain and revealed that she finds it difficult to doubt the accusations against Jackson. After watching Leaving Neverland, she claims she was disturbed by the allegations against her ex-boyfriend — although, like Ratner, she claims never to have seen proof of Jackson’s alleged abuse of children.

In her 2004 autobiography, A Paper Life, O’Neal wrote that Jackson attempted to move forward in her relationship with him — when she was 12 and he was 17 — fairly fast. However, she also claims that Jackson appeared nervous during intimate encounters.