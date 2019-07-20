Aubrey O’Day Calls Donald Trump Jr. Her ‘Soulmate’ And Says Relationship With Pauly D Was ‘Torture’

Aubrey O’Day has returned to television and she’s spilling the details about her past relationships with Donald Trump Jr. and Jersey Shore star, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, according to a report from Pop Culture.

The Danity Kane singer is now appearing on MTV’s romance reality series, Ex on the Beach, where she’ll be living in a Malibu beach house with 9 other singles all hoping to find love. During each episode, one of the single cast members will be confronted by a lover from their past. That cast member must then decide if they’re ready to create new connections or reconnect with their exes.

While introducing herself to viewers, O’Day made it clear she was on the show to find new love, whether that came in the form of a man or a woman. The singer also addressed some of the famous men of her past, including Donald Trump Jr. and DJ Pauly D. She later took to Instagram to share the same information in a lengthy post.

“This show was a departure from my music routine & it brought me back to life,” O’Day explained. “After my last relationship with Pauly, it took so long for me to heal from the pain, anger, torture, & toxicity that I found love in with him. I’m so happy for you guys to watch the journey of an ‘older gal’ find her younger self and maybe some new d**k too.”

“Oh and yes, Don was my soulmate, and I was his. I said it, I mean it,” she jokingly added. “He knows it still. Love you all, and thank you for always supporting my colorful journey!”

Loading...

O’Day met DelVecchio in 2015 while filming another MTV show, Famously Single, and the pair dated for roughly three years before calling it quits. The blonde singer has also been linked to Trump Jr. after it was revealed that the pair had an alleged affair in 2011 and 2012, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As for the other singles and exes appearing on Season 3 of the MTV dating series, fans can expect a few familiar faces, including Marie Roda from The Challenge, who will enter the house as Devin Walker’s ex, and Kenya Scott from Are You the One?, who will be confronted by ex and perfect match, Tevin Grant. Scott has already been seen getting cozy with fellow single and Black Chyna’s ex beau, Mechie Harris, which means Grant already has some competition in Malibu.

Ex on the Beach airs on MTV on Tuesdays.