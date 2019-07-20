Kelsey Merritt Commands Attention In Skimpy Orange Bikini On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt’s new Instagram post is getting noticed for all the right reasons.

The latest addition to her feed was shared on Saturday, July 20, and it’s certainly not one to miss. Its geotag placed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model at the Cuixmala Resort in Mexico, where she and a number of other models have traveled for work with the popular clothing brand Revolve. The upload included not one, but two steamy shots of Kelsey posing in the middle of a large entryway, leaning up against the bold, blue doors that were enough themselves to garner attention.

The 22-year-old sported a sexy ensemble in a bright hue as well, and it certainly went over well with her audience. Kelsey sent pulses racing in a skimpy, neon orange two piece by Tularosa that left very little to the imagination. In the first photo of the set, the babe faced the camera to show off the front half off her look that included a tiny scoop neck bikini top that put an insane amount of cleavage on display. The piece ruched right in the middle of her bust, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous assets that were hardly contained in the itty-bitty top.

The matching lower half of the set was just as risque, if not more. Its dangerously high-cut design did nothing to cover up the stunner’s famous curves or long, toned legs — but her 1.4 million Instagram followers didn’t seem to mind that the number showed some skin. A quick swipe to the second slide of the post revealed its cheeky cut that only did favors for her peachy derriere. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating Kelsey’s slender figure and flat midsection.

To add some flair to the look, the Filipino bombshell wore a dainty pendant necklace, as well as a pair of trendy hoop earrings that matched the color of her swimsuit. She wore her signature brunette locks down, gathering her tresses to one side of her head and cascading over her shoulder. Kelsey also sported a minimal face of makeup that consisted of a light lip gloss and dusting of blush, making her striking features pop.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model went wild for the latest eye-popping post on her page. At the time of this writing, the snaps have racked up well over 57,000 likes after just four hours of going live to Instagram, while dozens flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Seriously stunning,” one person wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

Loading...

“Goddess,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kelsey has shown off her incredible figure on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently shared a snap from her walk on the red carpet before strutting down the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine during Miami Swim Week. Her pre-show ensemble consisted of a strappy white dress that showed some serious skin, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.